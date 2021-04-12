Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

I will never complain if you make me a grilled cheese sandwich with nothing but cheese and sliced-bread bookends browned in melted butter. But I will love you forever if you take a grilled cheese to the next level, adding greens or beans or something pickled into the mix. With age, I have come to appreciate cheese as part of an ensemble rather than as a solo performance. Once it quickly surrenders into irresistible goo, the cheese becomes best friends with so many ingredients from the pantry, from strong mustard and caramelized onions, to sliced apples and a smidge of horseradish. The combinations go on for days. My favorite way to mix it up? Greens or beans. Below, two ways to take your grilled cheese out for a new spin.

Whether using a flour tortilla or sliced bread, the technique is the same:

Use grated versus sliced cheese for more efficient melting. P.S. It’s more than okay if you don’t have a bag of pre-grated cheese. That’s what box graters are for – it takes 3 minutes to grate your own hunk of cheese.

Leave one slice of bread (or tortilla half) free of fillings, for less mess and for maximum sandwich adhesion.

Cook the sandwich in minimal fat by either greasing a skillet or griddle with cooking spray or lightly brushing with oil.

All greens must be cooked and seasoned before sandwich assembly and drained of any residual water

Green (or Bean) Quesadillas

Makes 6 servings. For smaller servings, adjust cheese amounts only. Greens will keep in the refrigerator for a few days.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive or neutral oil

½ medium onion, sliced thinly

1 bunch (about 4 cups) quick-cooking greens such as chard or spinach, chopped finely or 1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and roughly smashed with a potato masher

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons water

Cooking spray (or more oil for brushing)

1 heaping cup grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese or whatever grateable cheese makes you happy

6 (8-inch) or 3 (10-inch) whole wheat tortillas

Directions:

Heat the oil in a 10-or 12-inch skillet. Add the sliced onion and cook over medium heat until softened and aromatic, about 5 minutes.

Add the greens (or beans) spices, salt and water, stirring until the greens are coated. Cook over medium heat until the greens are wilted and all the water has evaporated, about 3 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, then wipe the skillet clean with a paper towel. Lightly grease with cooking spray or brush with oil.

Off the heat, lay a tortilla in the pan, then spread about 2 tablespoons of cheese over one half. Lay 2 to 3 tablespoons of greens on top, followed by 1 additional tablespoon of cheese.

Fold the tortilla in half and return to medium-low heat. Cook for 2 minutes on the first side, then turn with a spatula. Weigh down the second side with a cast-iron sandwich press or heavy pot lid, cooking until the tortilla is nicely browned the cheese is melted through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cut each quesadilla into four wedges with a knife or pizza cutter.

Rapini Panini

Excerpted from "PNW Veg" by Kim O'Donnel.

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

Ingredients:

1 pound rapini, thoroughly washed

3 tablespoon olive oil

½ medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and lightly smashed

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon salt

4 to 8 slices rye, whole wheat or rustic French bread

1/3 to ½ pound extra-sharp cheddar or provolone cheese, grated

Optional: 6 to 8 roasted pepper strips

Directions:

Parboil the rapini in rapidly boiling water for 2 minutes (or steam for 2 minutes in a microwave). Drain under cold water, pat dry and cut into 1-inch pieces.

In a 10- or 12-inch wide skillet or large wok over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil, tilting the pan to coat. Add the onion and fry until the ends are slightly crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and rapini, turning to coat with the onions and oil and cook until the greens look slightly dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the red pepper flakes and season with salt.

For each sandwich, measure out ¼ cup greens and spread evenly over one bread slice. Sprinkle ¼ cup grated cheese on top and if using a few roasted red pepper strips. Place the second piece of bread on top and press together.

Head a griddle pan or cast-iron skillet over medium heat and brush the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil (or grease with cooking spray). Cook the sandwiches in batches on the first side until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and weigh down with a cast-iron sandwich press or a heavy pot lid to help melt the cheese. Cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes.