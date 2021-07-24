Last month, I plopped down in a window seat for the first time in 15 months and flew to Los Angeles. There to greet me was my buddy Bill, who also dabbles in food and words for a living. In a former life, Bill was a pastry chef, who had no (and still does not have) any interest in chocolate. For him, baking is a way to showcase the magnificence of fruit. Some people keep time by looking at the stars or with the sound of an alarm clock. For Bill, the fruit is his timepiece.

In late June, when I arrived, so too had the apricots, blueberries and strawberries. At Grand Central Market in downtown L.A., he introduced me to Nicole Rucker, a high priestess of fruit who makes poetry with fruit and pie crust. They were talking about the upcoming peach harvest at Masumoto Family Farm, an organic farm in Del Ray, just outside Fresno. After a huge meal, he is that guy that always makes room for fruit pie. The fruit always leads the way.

Last weekend, I asked my husband to join me for a literal joy ride, one in pursuit of fruit. With a copy of my Lancaster County farm stand guide in tow, we got in the car, with a few fruit-forward destinations in mind. It’s July, after all, and according to Bill's calendar, the peaches must be here, or getting close.

Our first stop along Route 23 in East Earl was Zimmerman's Orchard. It was in fact the first day for their peaches, which means by the time we arrived, they were sold out. We back tracked and found big, fat, juicy blackberries at Zeiset Farms (1838 Main St., East Earl). We shared a bottle of homemade root beer in the car and we picked up wood-fired chicken from Stoltzfus Produce & Market Fare for later (96 South Groffdale Road, Leola). But would my hopes for peaches be realized?

I told my husband we had one more stop to make. It might take a while, I said; we were headed just past Nickel Mines in the eastern part of the county. The parking lot at A.B. Orchards (5766-5768 White Oak Road, Paradise) was quiet, but there to greet us just outside the front door of the shop was a small mountain of the farm’s cantaloupe. Inside, I didn’t see peaches, but there was a whiteboard listing six or seven varieties with their respective ETAs. (I told you; Bill is onto something.) Mary, the lady who runs the market, motioned me to a crate of white peaches. She explained that yellow peaches are indeed here, albeit gradually. She insisted on filling two quarts for me. I'm not sure if I was dehydrated or swooning with anticipation, but I was definitely lightheaded.

The back seat was officially full of fruit. My heart was, too. I knew exactly what time it was.

Repeat after me: There is no time to waste. Go get your fill of fruit.

A MINI GUIDE TO STONE FRUIT

What is stone fruit anyway?

Stone fruit is tree fruit. Tucked inside the flesh is a “stone” or pit; that pit is not the seed, but a container for the seed. Based on that loose definition, the avocado, olive and mango are all stone fruits. But for the purposes of this story, we're talking peaches, nectarines, apricots, plums, pluots and cherries.

Peaches: What's the difference between free and cling?

Does the pit hang onto the flesh? That's a clingstone.

Or does it easily pull away? That's a freestone.

Does it matter?

Not really. Traditionally, clingstone peaches have been known to not freeze as well, but I'd be willing to bet against those odds. (See details for freezing below.)

Shopping

Pick fruit that is free of bruises, booboos or signs of decay. Nearly ripe fruit should smell floral and make you want to dance. If the fruit is lacking perfume, move on.

With the exception of cherries, stone fruit can be picked from the tree before it's ripe. It will continue to ripen at home.

Storing

Place not-quite-ripe fruit in a paper bag or place on a sheet pan in a single layer and store at room temperature. A screened dome that fits over a bowl or dish also works really well.

Exception: Cherries. Place in a bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and refrigerate.

Because stone fruit is highly perishable, resist the urge to wash until fruit until ready to eat.

Ideally, ripe stone fruit is best eaten without delay. If the fruit flies have arrived, that's your cue to store any remaining ripe fruit in the refrigerator. Caveat: With refrigeration, the fruit loses some of its essence and structural integrity.

Freezing

Here's the basic method:

—Wash and dry fruit.

—Cut in half (or into smaller pieces, as needed) and remove pits.

—Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

—Arrange in a single layer on the pan.

—Freeze until solid.

—Place into freezer-safe bags and keep frozen.

The question: To peel or not to peel peaches or nectarines?

There is no right answer. If you like the skins, keep them on; if you don't, get peeling. The most efficient way to peel peaches is to blanch them:

—Get a pot of boiling water ready.

—With a paring knife, make an “x” incision on the bottom of each peach.

—Have a large bowl of ice water ready.

—Carefully dunk the fruit (in small batches, as needed) into the boiling water for 45 to 60 seconds.

—With a slotted spoon or spider sieve, remove from the pot and transfer to the ice water. This second step shocks the fruit and helps it to stop cooking.

—Peel the fruit.

—Now you can slice and pit as you like and prepare it for freezing.

What about adding lemon juice or Fruit Fresh? Is it necessary to keep the fruit from browning?

Again, there is no right answer. I informally surveyed friends on social media and most folks who responded freeze peaches without an anti-browning agent. Personally, I'm in the acid-free camp, but at the end of the day, it comes down to cook's choice.

Any tidbits to keep in mind when packing for the freezer?

If your future plans include pie filling or a specific recipe, measure out the fruit need and place in its own freezer-safe bag. Get your Sharpie and be sure to scribble the amount as well as the date.

For miscellaneous use (smoothies, purees), feel free to pack bags without measuring. My recommendation: Fill smaller, quart-size bags (versus one-gallon), which are easier to flatten and maneuver in the freezer.

P.S. Unmarked and undated bags of your precious fruit are more likely to go ignored, and that would be sad.