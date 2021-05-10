The second week of May is known as American Craft Beer Week, an easy holiday for people in Lancaster County to celebrate given its smattering of small, locally owned breweries.

The national week's designation was named in honor of craft breweries across the United States in 2006.

For National Beer Day, on April 7, we asked LNP|LancasterOnline readers to submit their favorite breweries.

We received over 60 submissions, ranging from the well-known to the more obscure.

We were able to narrow the submissions down to the five highest vote getters. Here are the top 5 breweries in Lancaster County according to readers.

5. Columbia Kettle Works

Best known for their wide variety of beers, Columbia Kettle Works provides a little bit of everything in their selection.

One reader said, "Relaxing environment, amazing staff, great events, great food options and fantastic beer."

More information: 40 N 3rd St., Columbia | 717-342-2374 | Hours: Monday - Wednesday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Thursday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Drink menu.

4. Moo-Duck Brewery

Home of The Great 38 Pale Ale, Moo-Duck Brewery has a handful of tasty options on their beer menu.

One reader said, "Always something new. Wonderful neighborhood environment with no TVs, conversation welcome."

More information: 79 S Wilson Ave, Elizabethtown | 717-727-3791 | Hours: Monday - Tuesday: Closed; Wednesday - Thursday: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Drink menu.

3. St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co.

St. Boniface features a nice mixture of stouts and ales for every avid beer lover.

One reader said, "Every one of their beers is solid. No duds. They stick to the basics and do it well."

More information: 1701 W Main St., Ephrata | 717-466-6900 | Hours: Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sunday: Closed | Drink menu.

2. Cartel Brewing & Blending

Cartel Brewing & Blending prides themselves in having several signature blends.

One reader said, "Great, diverse craft beer selection, nice vibe and neighborhood feel.

More information: 928 N Prince St., Lancaster city | 717-435-8989 | Hours: Monday - Wednesday: Closed; Thursday - Friday: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Drinks menu.

1. Mad Chef Craft Brewing

The top getter from our readers, Mad Chef Craft Brewing checks all the boxes. Relaxing atmosphere, outstanding service, and above all else, great tasting beer.

One reader said, "Great selection of beers, great people, even better food."

More information: 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg | 717-690-2655 | Hours: Monday, Wednesday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday: Closed; Friday - Saturday: 12 p.m. 10 p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Here are the breweries that got at least one nomination from LNP | LancasterOnline readers.

- Black Forest Brewery, 301 W. Main St., Ephrata

- Fetish Brewing Company, 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Warwick Township

- Funk Brewing, 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown

- Iron Hill Brewery, 781 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

- Lancaster Brewing Company, 302 N. Plum St., Lancaster

- Our Town Brewery, 252 N. Prince St., Lancaster

- Pour Man's Brewing Company, 284 S. Reading Road, Ephrata

- Raney Cellars Brewing Company, 11 Manor Ave., Millersville

- Spring House Brewing Company, 209 Hazel St., Lancaster

- Twisted Bine Beer Company, 93 E. Main St., Mount Joy