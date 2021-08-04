Attention tomato lovers, please report to the kitchen sink for a very important message: The juicy, mostly red orbs also known as love apples are back in town. Put on a bib, friends; it’s tomato sandwich season. If your mouth is watering like mine, you know exactly how you like your tomato dressed. Maybe frying bacon is the first order of business; maybe it’s a matter of salt, mayo and two pieces of spongy, white bread.

If you love a juicy, homegrown tomato as much I do, you also know that matters of the tomato sandwich are very personal. Nobody is right or wrong. The “best BLT” (or whatever you want to call it) is in your head, indelibly etched until same time, next year. After all, the tomato is the lead in this musical (and for a limited time only), and everything else — from bacon and butter to avocado and cheddar — is supporting cast.

As you forage and gather for your sandwich fixins, here are some tips and tricks for consideration. Meet you at the sink.

T(OMATO)

—Use a serrated knife, which easily pierces the skin and glides through the juicy flesh, keeping slices intact and reducing the chances of squishing or crushing the fruit.

—Rinse well and pat dry.

—Place on its side. Lefties: the stem end should face east; Righties: Go west.

—Slice from the blossom end. I find having the stem end intact is more stable and gives me more control while cutting.

—Got leftover stem ends that don’t make perfect slices? Squeeze the juice into a glass and drink the best cook’s treat ever.

—Sprinkle salt atop tomato slices while you prep the other ingredients.

FAVORITE TOMATO HAUNTS

—Brook Lawn Farmers Market (2325 Lititz Pike, Neffsville)

The Erb family is known for its extensive selection of heirloom tomatoes, both for slicing and for canning. You’ll find hand-written signs describing tomato flavor and texture (with historical tidbits occasionally thrown in), but if you’d prefer a conversation, the staff is extremely knowledgeable and happy to lead the way.

—Funk’s Riverview Greenhouses and Produce Stand (2277 River Road, Washington Boro)

Farmer Breanne Funk runs a charming stand that is catty-cornered to her family’s well-known greenhouse business on the opposite side of River Road. Her hand-written chalk-board signs, often with anecdotes and storage tips, are half the reason to go. If you’re a fan of “Jet-Star” tomatoes, here they are referred to as “Washington Boro” tomatoes. Heirloom varieties are more the norm than the exception. Bring cash and be prepared to place payment into a honor-system box.

—White Oak Nursery (2515 White Oak Road, Strasburg)

Farm stand goers have seen their share of “tomato seconds” — the imperfect fruit that may be better suited for sauce or canning. This stand offers “thirds,” which are anything but defective. Less variety than other farms but very high quality fruit — and plenty of it for the duration.

L(ETTUCE)

It may be prime time for tomatoes but less so for lettuce, which thrives under cooler conditions. For the moment, locally grown choices are limited to lettuce that is grown hydroponically or in greenhouses where it is protected from the blazing heat.

My current recommendations are at Lancaster Central Market: The romaine and butter lettuce from Brogue’s Hydroponics and various greenhouse-grown lettuces from Groff’s Vegetable Farm). A good plan B: the arugula and mixed lettuces on offer at Green Circle Organics, by way of Productive Peasant Farm, a new farm in Ronks. (I hope to share more about PPF in coming weeks.)

Local lettuce will be back in action soon to join the second half of tomato season. Expect to see many options at local farm stands in September, as temperatures cool and days shorten.

B(ACON)

I think of bacon more as a condiment than as a leading ingredient. But when I do get the hankering, my porky picks are:

— Elizabeth Farms (262 Hopeland Road, Lititz), which offers bacon from its Mangalitsa pigs, a wooly heritage breed.

—Rooster Street Butcher (Lancaster Central Market; Market at the Wilbur, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz), which offers both bacon and pancetta, its unsmoked counterpart.

—To cook bacon in the oven, arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan. Place in a cold oven and set the temperature to 350 F. Cook until crisp, 15 to 20 minutes.

BB (BREAD BOOKENDS)

Are you of the Pullman-style (aka sliced white) school, or are you partial to something toothier, like rye or sourdough? Do you prefer the enclosed nature of a hoagie roll, baguette or ciabatta loaf? Or do you like an open-faced option on a bagel?

Whatever bread you choose, keep in mind:

—Nothing too dense — the tomato will get lost, which would be sad and missing the point.

—Nothing too holey (like a rustic, naturally leavened bread), which means tomato seepage and an even messier experience.

People ask: To toast or not to toast? And I say: Yes, please, toast, albeit lightly. The textural contrast is a perfect foil for tomato drippings.

Local bread stops worth considering:

—The baguette from Barberet Bakery (26 E. King St.)

—Slow Rise Bakery (slowrisebakery.com/index.html ): Baguette available frozen at Mandros Imported Foods; Miche loaf available at Lemon Street Market and Green Circle Organics.

—Gluten-free Sunflower and Honey Loaf from Amaranth Bakery (available at Lancaster Central Market and Lititz Farmers Market)

—The Valley Blonde loaf from Front Porch Baking Co. (513 Leaman Ave., Millersville)

P.S.: ADHESIVES AND EXTRAS

Your mayo is my toum. Try this, if you’re in the mood for garlic but don’t feeling like making toum: Rub a whole clove of garlic on toasted bread, season with salt and drizzle with olive oil.

But you know what else works in a pinch?

—A thin layer of cream cheese or salted butter at room temperature smeared onto the bread.

—More often than not, I slather the bread with olive oil, then carry on.

—Leftover basil pesto (another quintessential taste of August) is both an excellent adhesive and dance partner for the tomato.

If bacon is out of sight or mind, I might add one of these in its stead:

—A few spoonfuls of a ripe avocado smooshed on one slice of toast.

— A few slices of cheddar cheese

—A slice of red onion

—A few smashed anchovies