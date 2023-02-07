Will your church or organization be holding a Lenten fish fry meal starting Feb. 24— the first Friday of Lent?

If so, we’d like to include you in our upcoming roundup of Lenten fish fry meals in LNP and on LancasterOnline.

Please email all the information — dates, times, price, menu — to jjanci@lnpnews.com by Thursday, Feb. 16. Please include a contact number for someone involved in the event.

Then check back on LancasterOnline and in print in LNP's Food section for a list of places serving up fish for Lent.