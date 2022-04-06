“It’s what’s on the inside that counts.” We’re taught this at a young age. The same, blissfully, goes for empanadas. Be they fried, baked, filled con carne or vegetarian — or labeled a “pastelito” or “empanadilla” or otherwise — you know it when you see it.

The empanada’s roots date to at least 1520, in a Spanish cookbook titled “Libre del Coch” (which translates to “Cook Book”). However, many countries have a variation on the empanada, which makes defining its true origin a bit tricky. Despite all the names and methods, an empanada is merely a pastry turnover filled with an ingredient of one’s choosing, and then baked or fried, typically in a half-moon shape that can be hand-held.

The size of the treat allows for quality multi-tasking, whether you’re eating an empanada and riding a bicycle, painting a house or writing an article about empanadas.

Lancaster County’s empanadas can trace their roots to anywhere from Peru to Dominican Republic, Uruguay to Cuba. While you don’t need a holiday to celebrate the dish, National Empanada Day on Friday is a good excuse to explore how similar and how varied they can be.

From sit-down restaurants to bodegas, walk-up windows to market stands, here’s a brief look at a versatile food with hundreds of years of history and an unlimited number of taste profiles.

What’s in an empanada?

It depends, on who, what and where.

When surveyed, many Lancaster County restaurateurs said that the beef and cheese varietal of empanadas were their most popular sellers, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t offer an array of interesting, and at times, highly specific choices.

For example, at O&J Deli Grocery on Walnut Street, owner Nelson Rodriguez features a meatball empanadilla and an Italian empanadilla, filled with ham, cheese and pastrami. Rodriguez says that the Italian empanadilla has fans in City Hall, who ordered 60 of that variety alone for a party in December.

Empanada Gourmet at 46 N. Prince St., with its 14 varieties of empanadas, offers everything from corn and feta cheese to a Caprese with basil, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, with six being either vegetarian or fully vegan. While beef and chicken are easily the most popular, some eateries add other meats, such as Old San Juan’s pork empanadilla or El Jibarito Restaurant’s shrimp and octopus empanada. In this way, empanadas can create a sort of ripple in the food universe — for instance, is a pizza empanada more pizza, or empanada? The world may never know.

GLOSSARY What might be an “empanada” in one restaurant is another’s “pastelito,” so here’s a quick glossary of terms to get your order right, wherever that may be. Empanada: A Spanish or Latin American pastry that can be baked or fried, and stuffed with either savory or sweet ingredients. Empanadilla: : A “small empanada,” or the term used specifically in Puerto Rican culture to represent an empanada. Pastelito: The name for an empanada in the Dominican Republic, usually made with a lighter pastry dough. Meat pie: The Americanized expression for a similar hand-held dough, specifically filled with beef or chicken. Samosa: A Middle Eastern dish made with flour and generally (but not exclusively) vegetarian ingredients. It’s often associated with Indian cuisine. Jamaican patty: Often tinted yellow or golden yellow, the Jamaican patty has a similar shape to an empanada and is usually baked.

Of course, even the “beef” category is varied — there’s the ground beef option at El Jibarito or the marinated steak chunks found in Frisco’s Lomo empanada, itself a take on the popular Peruvian beef dish, Lomo Saltado.

Finely chopped ingredients such as onions or potatoes, mixed with unique spice blends, can be the difference between a flavorful empanada and an unmemorable empanada.

Baked versus fried

As with most great debates, the concept of “baked versus fried” empanadas has pros and cons on both sides.

“This is how we eat them in Uruguay; we bake them,” says Ivanna Arambillete, co-founder of Empanada Gourmet. “We also wanted to make something a little better for you, a little healthier. We make the dough by hand every day, and it’s 100% vegan. Sometimes when you have a fried empanada, it can feel a little heavy in your stomach.”

Over at Espino’s Pizza, 323 W. Lemon St., which also features a Latin kitchen, founder Ramon Espino’s homemade pastelito recipe gets the deep-fryer treatment.

“Now, baked, I don’t know if it would be good, because when you fill up the patty with the meat inside, when you seal it, it might not cook right,” Espino says. “I have baked them sometimes, but you still have to put it in the deep fryer for a bit. That oil penetrates the dough and the meat, otherwise you’re going to have it half-cooked if you don’t do it right.”

While there is no “right” way to do it, the majority of Lancaster’s empanadas are fried, creating the trademark crispy look.

The sauce

Empanada fillings are big on spices, but empanadas aren’t generally “spicy” (in the “hot” sense).

This is where the sauce comes in, to layer the flavors. Favored sauces vary by location.

At Frisco’s Chicken, 454 New Holland Ave., owner Francisco Gomez says that the aji sauce, from huacatay (a South American herb) and Peruvian yellow aji peppers, is the most popular for dippers.

Over at Empanada Gourmet, Arambillete and staff suggest a homemade chimichurri sauce to zest up an empanada. Old San Juan offers up a house-made hot sauce, as well as the option of a spicy ketchup blend. When all else fails, a couple dabs from a standard Cholula sauce should work in a pinch.

CONTEST Melissa Hernandez at El Jibarito restaurant invites all that are celebrating National Empanada Day on Friday to stop by El Jibarito for an empanada, where people can then snap a picture of themselves eating one, upload it to social media and receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last.