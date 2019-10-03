When you come from a family of two parents, two brothers and a dozen sisters, there’s no question but that you’ll learn how to cook.
Najah Al Dakhil learned the recipes of her native Syria that way, at her mother’s side. She learned recipes both simple and labor-intensive, how to adapt to a variety of tastes, how to cook so there’s enough for everyone, how to preserve the extra for another time.
“Every day that you’re cooking, that makes it easier” to learn, Al Dakhil’s husband, Mohammed Nasir, says.
Today, more than a decade after moving to the States, Al Dakhil is one of the main cooks at Grape Leaf Cafe. The enterprise runs a catering business, a commercial kitchen and seasonal take-out window at 30 W. James St., and organizes pop-up meals featuring the cuisines of half a dozen immigrant and refugee cooks.
One of Al Dakhil’s favorite dishes to make is kibbeh. It might require relatively simple ingredients — but, she warns, the challenge comes with the time required.
And there’s skill needed when it comes to forming the meat-stuffed shells made of bulgur, a dried, cracked wheat. Al Dakhil demonstrates: She mimes creating a pocket of soaked and tightly packed bulgur in her left hand, hollowing it out with her right index finger, stuffing a small amount of seasoned meat inside and deftly pressing the bulgur into a tight, enclosed oval “dumpling.”
“Like a little lemon,” she says. She spreads the thumb and index finger of her right hand against the thumb of her left, spanning the ideal finished size.
“There are many different kibbeh,” Al Dakhil says, almost as many versions of the dish as there are accepted spellings of its name. “Maybe you use the oven or grill if you do not fry. Maybe you serve with yogurt. With carrots. With sauce tomatoes. Some people add parsley,” but Al Dakhil does not because her husband prefers his kibbeh parsley-less.
And that, says Patience Buckwalter of the Grape Leaf Cafe, is the beauty of many recipes brought to America by refugees and immigrants.
“They can be changed to accommodate what people like, and that’s what makes (the recipes) so versatile,” Buckwalter says. “In so much ‘Western’ cooking, we don’t deviate from the recipe unless we have a substitute” for missing ingredients.
Al Dakhil’s recipe consists of just the most basic parameters. All measurements are approximate and just about everything besides the bulgur and the meat can be adjusted, substituted or omitted. Al Dakhil typically uses halal beef — killed according to Islamic law, by hand and with minimal suffering, with all blood drained away — but any ground meat can be used.
