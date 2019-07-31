The only FDA-approved orange synthetic food dye is Orange B, which is approved for use solely in hot dog and sausage casings. In Maine, hot dog casings are actually colored red, and the frankfurters are called “red snappers.”

Everywhere else, an orange-brown will do.

However, orange has plenty of FDA “exempt” colors, which are naturally occurring.

These include annatto, which is a spice derived from the seeds of the achiote tree, native to Mexico and Brazil.

Canthaxanthin is a naturally occurring dye that is similar to the chemical that makes carrots orange. It can also be produced in a lab.

Beta carotene is crystallized from carrot roots and is converted into Vitamin A upon digestion.

Carrot oil and paprika can also be used for orange coloring.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Additionally, turmeric, a spice that’s been shown to help with a wide plethora of medical ailments (arthritis, heartburn, joint pain, stomach pain, headaches), can color food a deeper yellow or orange.

If you want to make your own orange food coloring at home, your best bet is using carrot juice — either freshly pressed from a carrot or bought in the store.

Carrots contain carotene and have a much stronger orange pigmentation than, say, an orange. You can also use carrot powder.