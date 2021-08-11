While constructing this season’s first batch of BLTs (featured in last week’s Food section), I got hungry for all manner of tomato-y treats, including the raw salsa known as pico de gallo. Off I went to a nearby farm stand in pursuit of plum tomatoes; for salsa, I prefer their structure and higher flesh-to-seed ratio, which means less watery results. As I made my way to the tiered display, I stopped in my tracks for a bunch of dark green-black bowling balls doubling as watermelon (or was it the other way around?). With both hands, I picked one up, giving it a big hug. I gently knocked to see if anyone was there, and sure enough, with its unmistakably hollow dum-dum, it said, “Take me home, please.”

“Sorry tomatoes; there’s been a change in plans,” I may have said out loud. Relatively speaking, watermelon is here for a blink of an eye, and tomatoes, with a much longer growing season, usually stick around until early fall.

I lugged my 14-pounder into the back seat of the car like a Thanksgiving turkey and was giddy driving home. There would be salsa, and it would be red, all right.

With melon leading the way instead of tomatoes, my raw salsa would be more floral, more fragrant, and surprisingly more structurally sound. Despite its 92% water content, watermelon holds up remarkably well when cut into bite-sized pieces, for up to three days. As with raw tomatoes, watermelon plays nicely with savory elements, from chile peppers and onions to leafy herbs. Botanically, the watermelon is part of the large cucurbitaceae family, which means it’s related to the cucumber — and is why the cuke works so well in the salsa.

Maybe it’s a habitual response, but typically, the first thing I want for tomato salsa is a handful of salty tortilla chips. But for my newfound Plan B, fish was the first thing that came to mind. On night one, we spooned it atop seared salmon. On another night, we tucked some into flour tortillas filled with skillet rockfish and avocados. I had some for breakfast the morning after and dreamed of pairing it with a white bean salad.

In the recipe that follows, I recommend cutting up nine cups of melon. I know that seems excessive. Once you tuck in and can’t stop, won’t stop, you’ll understand. This is good stuff. But don’t delay; the watermelon clock is ticking.

WATERMELON SALSA

Recipe by Kim O'Donnel.

Amounts can be halved, but I recommend making the full amount because the salsa keeps well for a few days.

Makes 12 servings.

Ingredients:

9 cups watermelon, removed from rind cut into 1-inch pieces (from about 3 pounds)

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion (or scallions or shallots)

1 cup diced cucumber

1 to 2 chile peppers of choice, seeded and diced

1 to 2 tablespoons lime juice

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Optional: 2 tablespoons cilantro, basil or mint, finely chopped

Directions:

1. Place all of the ingredients in a large bowl, waiting to mix until everything has been added.

2. Gently stir until the fruit is evenly coated.

3. Taste for salt and acid, adding more as needed.

4. Let sit for at least 15 minutes to let flavors marry. If using green herbs, add just before serving.

5. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Keeps for a few days.