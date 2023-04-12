For many eager anglers, the opening day of trout season can be considered the unofficial start of spring. It’s the time when many will dust off their rods, reels, boots, vests and other gear preparing to get back outside and hit the water after their winter hiatus. With the veinous stretches of farm streams and rivers throughout Lancaster County, the opportunities to fish for trout by yourself or with a group have been plentiful for generations.

While some may call it madness, those who participate in the Pennsylvania trout season know all too well when they hook into one of these fish and see that flash of silver just under the surface of the water, there’s nothing more perfect at that moment.

Many who take part in the pursuit today have memories of their families taking them out to the water to entice the fish in the hopes of hooking one with a child-size spin caster and a Styrofoam cup of worms from the local gas station, canned corn or balled up sandwich bread. Those who have taken the time to take the younger generation out can be considered streamside saints, displaying an endless amount of patience needed when fishing with children.

These are the baiters of hooks, providers of snacks, fighters of boredom and amateur arborists who remove hooks from the local tree population. All the while they’re staying vigilant of rods and reels being forever lost to the water — as in the case of this writer, who lost a beat-up Zebco to the depths of Denlinger’s Pond in Paradise. (Sorry, Dad.)

Finding trout in the county usually starts with usually finding a stream stocked with fish by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The commission’s website contains an interactive map that highlights what waters have been stocked in your area. The commission will stock the commonly found brook trout, brown trout and rainbow trout.

If you’ve never caught and cooked your own trout, or eaten trout at all, you can expect a mild flavor with soft and flaky flesh that takes well to seasoning and a variety of cooking methods. Because of its mild flavor and ease of preparation, its popularity as both game fish and table fare can please almost any angler and their dinner guests.

As with any protein, overcooking it is ill-advised for a successful dinner, and trout can overcook quickly — especially in a pan or on the grill. If you’re new to cooking trout, look to proven methods such as wrapping the fish in aluminum foil with your favorite seasonings and some olive oil, and baking it in the oven for around 10 minutes at 350 F. This helps to lock in moisture.

You can get into fishing for trout fairly easily and inexpensively. Look for a lighter rod and reel setup for trout fishing that can be found at a variety of outdoor suppliers around the county.

If you are an angler 16 years of age or older, you will be required to purchase a Pennsylvania fishing license with a trout stamp to fish for trout. Consult the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website or give the agency a call for size requirements and creel limits.

Always be sure to dress for the weather forecast, and be careful anytime you’re recreating on our local waters. Some of our trout streams in Lancaster are in beautiful, yet somewhat remote, areas far from others, should you get lost or need help.

Finally, be sure to clean up after yourself and respect the landowner kind enough to allow access to the water if the stream you’re fishing runs through private land.

CONTACT To get in touch with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, visit fishandboat.com or call 877-707-4085.

Fly fishing

In recent years, with the help of the availability of information on the internet and social media, the sport of fly fishing has become quite popular among anglers. Utilizing a weighted line that propels the lure (fly), fly fishers enjoy a different challenge in attempting to imitate the local menu of insects and other items in the stream at that time for trout or whatever fish they are chasing.

Fly fishing has also in recent years become a sport welcoming the inclusion of more diverse demographics, especially from companies like Orvis, with their 50/50 on the Water initiative welcoming more women to the sport.

Part of the beauty of fly fishing is the mosaic of fly shops that operate throughout the country. The shops and their owners are the beating heart of the sport, offering the gear and hyperlocal information needed for catching fish in that area.

Fly fishers here at home are fortunate to have several options of fly shops in central Pennsylvania, including Creekside Fly & Tackle, 1398 Oregon Road, Suite F, in Leola, owned and operated by Braden Story.

Fly fishing can be confusing and intimidating, but Story is committed to creating a welcoming environment for even the most novice of fly fishers.

“I have been fly fishing for over a decade, but started off bass fishing with my grandpa in the Poconos when I was very young,” Story says. “My first fish caught on a fly rod was a wild brown out of the Donegal (Creek) in the middle of winter. From there, it has been all gas, no breaks when it comes to fly fishing.”

And, he believes Lancaster is a great place to fly fish.

“Contrary to belief, Lancaster County has tremendous opportunities for fly fishing,” Story says. “From spring creeks such as Lititz Run and the Donegal, to the freestone tributaries flowing into the Susquehanna in the southern part of the county, to the many lakes and ponds available to us, the opportunities are endless.”

While the sport has often been portrayed as an exclusive, invitation-only style pursuit, these days more fishers of different backgrounds are finding enjoyment in the fly-fishing community. Story has seen proof of this by the diversity of customers visiting his shop — which also offers conventional tackle.

“We have families who are local or just visiting come in, young and older generations, novice and experienced anglers as well,” Story says. “We’ve also seen an influx of women anglers coming in as well, which is fantastic.”

With someone who has made fishing their business, what is Story’s favorite way to cook fish for his dinner table?

“I’m specifically a catch-and-release fisherman, but if I were to prepare fish I take home, I would opt for just the traditional lemon, garlic, butter and herbs-wrapped-in-tin-foil-on-the-grill kind of meal, served with some baked potatoes and vegetables and cold beverage.”

If you want to opt for another familiar form of a trout dish, few things are more enjoyable throughout the year than a dinner of a few fish cakes, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, or mac and cheese.

Much like a good meatloaf recipe, every home cook would be well advised to keep a good fish cake recipe in their recipe book. If you’re an angler or have one in your life, the fish cake is an easy, fun, and comforting dish that can be made with all of those tasty fish you’re catching.

MORE INFO To learn more about Creekside Fly & Tackle, visit creeksidefly.net. For tips and tricks on fly fishing, see the website’s “The Chalkboard” section.

Recipe for trout cakes

You’ll want to serve these trout cakes hot and fresh from the pan, so cook these after you have your sides ready. Prepare your vegetables and preferred starch, and keep them warm in the oven at a low temperature.

These cakes work well in a sandwich, or as a great way to use cooked leftover fish of any kind.

Use this base recipe as a stepping-off point to go in any direction that you and the people you cook for prefer.

Serve them with different sauces and sides or substitute seasonings and herbs.

You can also make them ahead of time if you have a lot of fish, and keep them in an air-tight container for those weeknight dinner emergencies when you need something good in a few minutes — saving the day once again just like the kitchen superhero that you are.

TROUT CAKES

Adapted from Midwest Living and Allrecipes.com.

Ingredients:

1 pound trout meat, skinless and boneless

1 cup finely chopped onion or shallot

1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper, you can also substitute green bell pepper or a mixture of both.

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or Miracle Whip

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup vegetable oil like safflower oil that has a high smoke point for frying the cakes.

Directions:

1. Bake your trout either in fillets or whole, wrapped in aluminum foil or in a baking dish at 350 F for 10-20 minutes. The fish will cook a little more while you’re letting it cool and then more again while frying or baking the cakes. When cool, remove the skin and filet meat. Do your best to remove all of the pin bones from the fish (see tip below).

2. Cook the onion or shallot, bell pepper and celery with the butter in a small pan over medium heat until tender. Remove from the pan into a glass or ceramic bowl and let cool.

3. Chop the trout meat with a knife into small pieces (see tip below). You should try to get the trout in little pieces similar to ground meat for a burger patty.

4. Mix all the remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Form cakes with your hands to the size of roughly an adult’s palm.

6. Let the cakes sit in the refrigerator for 20-25 minutes.

7. Heat the frying oil in a larger pan, preferably cast iron, over medium-high heat. Place as many cakes in the pan as you can without the cakes touching each other, you may need to cook a few batches this way. Cook them until each side is golden brown, roughly 4 to 5 minutes per side. Serve them hot with fresh-cut lemon wedges.

TIPS -- For removing pin bones from fish, there are some tools available online. Or, you can just take the time to remove the bones using tweezers. Obviously, no one wants to bite into a needle-sized bone while enjoying their meal. -- When preparing the trout meat, you want small pieces, but not a mushy mixture. When chopping up trout, start with your fish in larger-flake pieces and chop them. They will break down as you mix the meat with your other ingredients to make your cake mixture. If you would like your fish more finely chopped, like ground meat, use a food processor over a blender. Blenders tend to liquefy ingredients, whereas food processors chop them into tiny pieces.