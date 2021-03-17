First, a non-religious confession: Many years ago in Washington, D.C., my dear friend David (who also has Irish heritage) raised a glass and said “Sláinte,” which I heard as (and responded with) “Cilantro.” My flub would become our forever joke whenever we got together for drinks.

Despite my apostrophe-adorned surname, I have yet to visit County Donegal, the likely point of origin for my dad’s people, or any part of Ireland for that matter. While we wait for herd immunity and a green light to travel, those ancestral pursuits will have to wait a little bit longer. (Maybe then, with Irish soil under my feet, “Sláinte” will roll off the tongue.)

In the meantime, I return to an Irish proverb that I found on the internet, and it goes something like this: “Laughter is brightest where the food is.”

This string of words continues to speak to me in a visceral, knowing way, as if it had been teleported across the genetic transom. I was so taken that I tracked down a Belfast-based paremiologist, a proverb scholar who graciously verified its Irish-ness. Until I can make the transatlantic journey, I'm right where I need to be, keeping the spirit of cooking alive.

Inspired by a Nigella Lawson recipe for Guinness-flavored chocolate cake, the recipe that follows is an Irish wink to gingerbread, harnessing the spice-forward notes of a foamy stout beer. If you’re worried you'll taste beer in your cake, don’t; rather, the beer works in a supporting role and lets the ginger, cinnamon and cloves fully express their spiced selves.

What really stands out about this cake is its stovetop batter. That’s right; instead of a mixer, you’ll need a saucepan to briefly “cook” your batter before putting it into the oven. Because this cake is so moist, you may not want or need a finishing flourish of icing. I’ve suggested a dollop of whipped cream, with variations, but whatever you decide, will feel like the luck of the Irish.

“Cilantro” to one and all.

STOUT GINGERBREAD

This recipe first appeared in my 2012 book, "The Meat Lover's Meatless Celebrations," but I have since updated amounts and baking temperature for a moister result. For baking, I recommend a springform pan or 8- or 9-inch round cake pan.

Makes about 12 servings.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Pinch salt

1 large egg

1/4 cup unsulfured molasses

1/4 cup honey

3/4 cup full-fat Greek or plain yogurt, strained

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces

1/2 cup light or dark brown sugar

1 cup stout beer of choice

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 325 F.

2. Grease an 8 or 9-inch round cake pan and line with parchment paper.

3. Sift the flour, baking soda and baking powder: You can do this with a fine sieve set over a medium bowl, or by whisking together. Stir in the ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt, until well blended.

4. In a second bowl, whisk together the egg, molasses, honey and yogurt until well blended.

5. In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the brown sugar, stirring until dissolved. Increase the heat to medium and add the beer, bringing to a boil. Whisk in the egg mixture until well blended and reduce the heat to low. Switch to a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, and carefully add the flour mixture, stirring vigorously until the flour flecks are gone. You may finish stirring off the heat.

6. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a skewer inserted in the middle of the cake emerges clean, about 40 minutes.

7. Let cool in the pan for 30 minutes. Carefully invert and completely cool before removing the parchment.

8. Serve by itself, with whipped yogurt, cream or mascarpone.

Optional garnish: whipped yogurt “cream”

In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup plain yogurt, strained and 3 to 4 tablespoons powdered sugar.