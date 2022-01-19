Just as 2021 was coming to a close, our friend J-Dog had open-heart surgery. On a good day, this is a big deal. But this big deal combined with the latest chapter of the pandemic made for an especially fraught setup. Positive results from different corners of the family unit were anything but. His wife would have to fly solo in the waiting room on surgery day and at home while the patient recuperated a few miles away. That no one was there to hold her hand or tell her silly jokes felt terribly cruel. Even a warrior princess like herself needed company.

That song, you know the one, by Carole King, about being a friend. How could I come runnin’ when the omicron monster made it impossible?

But I could put on an apron.

I could preheat the oven.

And I could hold her hand with containers of black-eyed peas and cornbread, winter squash soup and a few chocolates from the holiday tin. With every back-door delivery, I could let her know she was not alone weathering this storm.

J-Dog and his warrior princess are reunited, and everyone is doing great. In these early days, the food fairy pop-up remains open. Keeping them both in my mind’s eye, I am cooking for comfort from the wintry weather (yes, they got some of that Thai-style pumpkin curry soup from last week’s story) with as many immune-supporting nutrients as I can pack in.

Enter the shepherd’s pie, or what I like to call “Be-your-own-shepherd” pie. Ground lamb or beef is traditional for this old farmstead dish from the British Isles, but absolutely not required.

For this version, lentils are the star, a deliberate choice with heart health in mind, and studded with mirepoix (carrot, celery and onion) for both color and texture. A thick carpet of mashed potatoes goes on top, but that is cook’s — I mean shepherd’s — choice. If sweet potatoes are more your thing (or the only thing on hand), then a sweet potato carpet it shall be.

Remember, this is a dish of economy and repurposing, an invitation to scrounge the crisper bin and put it to work. Rest easy if a carrot is nowhere to be found — oh well. You get the idea. And maybe there’s enough for two pies and you hear a friend calling your name.

BE YOUR OWN SHEPHERD PIE

Makes 4 to 6 servings. Amounts can be easily doubled.

Kitchen note: Each component can be made in advance, which makes day-of assembly and baking that much easier.

PART 1: MASH TOPPER

Ingredients:

2 pounds potatoes (about 4 to 5) washed, trimmed/peeled as needed and cut into quarters (Plan B: 1 pound sweet potatoes or a 50-50 mix of potatoes, parsnips or rutabaga.)

2 teaspoons salt

2 cloves garlic, peeled but left whole

2 to 4 tablespoons olive oil (Feel like dairy instead? Swap in equal amounts of whole milk or cream)

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more as needed

Optional enrichment: 1 egg yolk, 2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary

Topper options: 1/2 to 1 cup breadcrumbs, grated cheese, dotted butter

Directions:

1. Place the chopped potatoes in a medium saucepan and add 4 cups of water. The water should just barely cover the potatoes, which creates a starchy cooking liquid that is handy during the mashing stage. Add the salt and garlic. Cover and bring to a boil. Cook until fork tender, about 20 minutes.

2. With a slotted spoon or skimmer, transfer the potatoes and garlic to a large bowl. Mash with a hand masher. Stir in a few tablespoons of the reserved cooking liquid as needed to moisten the potatoes.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon. If the potatoes seem dry, gradually add the remaining olive oil or cooking liquid.

4. Add the pepper and egg yolk, if using, stirring until evenly distributed.

PART 2: LENTIL FILLING

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced carrot

1/4 cup diced celery

2 teaspoons dried thyme or oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup tomato puree or tomato paste

2 tablespoons red wine you enjoy drinking (optional)

1 cup dried brown or green lentils

2 cups water

Directions:

1. Add the oil to a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add the carrot and celery, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the dried herbs and salt, plus the tomato puree and wine (if using). Let the wine reduce for a few minutes. Add the lentils, stirring until coated, then add the water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook until tender, about 35 minutes.

Ground meat variation: Brown 12 to 16 ounces meat in a large skillet, breaking up with a large spoon as needed. Season with salt and pepper as needed. (For ground turkey, add 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan to keep meat from sticking.) Transfer the meat to a bowl. Cook onion, carrot and celery in oil as directed in the main recipe, and season with 1 teaspoon of the dried herbs. Increase the tomato puree to 2 cups and add the red wine, if using. Return the meat to the pan reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the liquid has been mostly absorbed, about 20 minutes.

PART 3: FILLING PARTNER

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 to 4 cups chard, collard greens, kale, spinach, washed, stemmed and chopped into 2-inch pieces (Plan B: 2 cups sliced button mushrooms, leeks or yellow onions)

1 clove garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons water, as needed

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Salt, for seasoning

Directions:

1. Place a large skillet or wok over high heat and add the oil, tilting until the surface is coated. Add the greens and the garlic, turning with tongs until coated. Cook the greens until wilted and tender, 3 to 5 minutes, adding the water if the mixture seems dry. (Cook time is 10 to 12 minutes for leeks and onions, up to 15 minutes for mushrooms.)

2. Season with the nutmeg and salt, as needed.

3. Transfer to a medium bowl. Portion out 1 1/2 cups of the lentils, straining as needed. Add to the cooked greens, stirring until evenly mixed.

MUSHROOM VARIATION NOTES

Consider cooking in butter instead of oil. When the mushrooms begin to brown, add the water plus 1 tablespoon of your favorite liquid seasoning — it could be soy sauce, teriyaki or Worcestershire. Cover and let the mushrooms soften, 5 to 10 minutes. Mushrooms really like dried thyme.

PART 4: ASSEMBLY

1. Grease a 9-inch pie plate or similarly sized baking dish. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Transfer the filling mixture to the prepared dish, spreading evenly until the surface is completely covered. Add the mash, spreading until smooth and completely covering the bottom layer.

3. Add toppers of choice.

4. Place dish in the oven and heat through, 20 to 30 minutes (estimate a longer cook time for refrigerated components made in advance). Set the oven to the broil setting and let the topping get brown all over, about 1 minute.

5. Serve hot.