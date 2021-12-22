I spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Much of that time I’m by myself, cooking for others. My husband is a well-meaning helper and his cooking repertoire keeps growing. We do better than average most days. But you know what I really want for Christmas? I want a dinner party with all our favorite people, location unimportant. I want to hear the mixtape that mashes the purr of the stove with the wild laughter of other humans, their oohs and aahs as they stir, taste and gather at the table.

With the omicron variant getting in the way of best-laid plans, I realize that wish will have to wait, yet again. In the meantime, I am focusing on kitchen projects with a vaxxed-and-boosted partner, edible gifts that take us away from the headlines and the heartache of another challenging year.

To that end, I’m serving up two options, depending on how much free time you have and how messy you want to get. For kitchen adventurers with 90 minutes to spare, I recommend tinkering with a batch or two of poached clementines. The idea comes from longtime food writer Julia Watson, who’s based in London (and who is also a dear friend). Watson pens Tabled, a weekly newsletter on Substack; the recipe that follows comes from a recent edition.

Are you up for throwing caution to the winds of candy making? Maybe there’s a precocious child in the mix who likes to build things. Let’s sign you up for homemade peppermint patties. There will be many dirty dishes and there will be fondant on the floor (and maybe even in your hair). The candies will be not perfectly round and smooth like those from Hershey’s York brand. The process may feel a little mysterious. But I can promise you this: You will have so much fun. You will not check the headlines. And you will get the gift of time with your person.

POACHED CLEMENTINES

Excerpted from Tabled, the Substack newsletter by Julia Watson.

The clementines gently cook in a spiced syrup that coaxes both flesh and skin into silky nectar. But keeping the skin on helps the fruit keep its shape, squishy as it may be. I let my first batch steep for about five days before tasting. You can cut into the skin with a spoon; be prepared for some squirting syrup. To gild the lily, you could add a scoop of vanilla ice cream or crème fraiche. In an email, Julia assured me that the syrup does not need to completely cover the fruit, and that the fruit is ready to eat as soon as it has completely cooled. I stored my jar in the refrigerator; she stores her jars in a dark and cool spot. One last thing: the boozy addition is completely optional.

Ingredients:

1 pound clementines, skin on (they will shrink by half)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

1-by-1-inch piece of fresh ginger root

1 stick cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1 star anise (optional)

Optional: 2 3/4 cup Grand Marnier, brandy or rum (optional)

Directions:

1. Wash and pat dry the clementines. With a small fork or toothpick, prick the fruit all over.

2. Place water, sugar, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and star anise (if using) in a medium saucepan and set over medium heat. Bring to a boil and cook at a hard boil for about 5 minutes. Add the pierced fruit. Return to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook gently until the fruit has softened, about 1 hour.

3. Spoon the fruit into a clean pint or quart jar.

4. Return the syrup to a boil. It will have thickened and reduced. Remove the spices and let the syrup cool a little then pour it into the jar over the fruit. Add the brandy or rum, if using. Seal the jar and give it a good shake to mix everything together and store in a dark place for two weeks before using.

PEPPERMINT PATTIES

Adapted from the December 2007 issue of Saveur, with updated notes based on four rounds of recipe testing.

Makes about 36 pieces.

That creamy filling under the chocolate shell? That’s called fondant, a malleable, pastelike dough that readily absorbs flavor and color. For this recipe, we’re shaping the fondant into balls or patties, but fondant can also be rolled and molded into cake decorations and icing domes. If mint extract is not your thing, the fondant will happily sponge up vanilla, lemon, orange or any flavor that speaks to you.

There are seven different stages of candy making, each defined by the temperature of the cooked sugar syrup. For this recipe, we are cooking the sugar mixture until it reaches the soft-ball stage, which hovers between 236 F and 240 F. This is not something you can eyeball, so do yourself a favor and have a reliable candy thermometer at the ready. I highly recommend one with a metal clip that can be attached to the side of a pot.

Speaking of pots, size matters when you’re making candy. If the pot is too small, the mixture will likely erupt onto your stovetop. (Trust me; this is a problem you do not want to have.) If the pot is too large, the mixture may cook unevenly and even burn. For this recipe, I recommend a medium pot, with a capacity of about 2 quarts.

You can pour the cooked sugar mixture onto a marble slab, but you don’t need to run out and buy one, either. My new hack: A 9-by-13-inch baking dish (but no metal or glass, please), which allows mixture to create a shallow pool that will quickly cool and morph from liquid to solid.

Although not as essential as the candy thermometer, a dough scraper (aka bench scraper) is extremely helpful in gathering the fondant into a dough mound as it cools. You can also use two heat-proof stirring spatulas.

If sugar accumulates on the sides of the pot, you can scrape it clean with a pastry brush and add back in — but only before the sugar mixture comes to a boil. Once boiling, the sugar asks nicely that you leave it alone. (Your future will be grainy if you do not comply.)

Do not worry about the chocolate melting and dipping part until the fondant is well in hand. Keep it covered with a towel while you ready the chocolate. Yes, you can use chocolate chips or milk chocolate.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar (Reduce to 2 1/4 cups if using corn syrup)

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar (Plan B: 1/4 cup corn syrup)

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

6 drops green food coloring (optional)

2 cups (or 10 ounces) chocolate discs or chips

Directions:

1. Thoroughly grease all sides of a 9-by-13-inch (or similar size) baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the butter. You may not use all the butter; keep it close by.

2. Place the remaining butter in a medium saucepan, plus the sugar, cream, milk and cream of tartar.

3. Set over medium heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

4. Bring the mixture to a boil.

5. Attach a candy thermometer to the inside edge of the pan and cook, without stirring, until the mixture arrives at a soft-ball stage (236-240 F), about 20 minutes.

6. Off heat, let the mixture cool for about 10 minutes.

7. Remove the thermometer. Pour the sugar mixture gradually into the greased dish and let it sit until cool to the touch, about 5 minutes, depending on the temperature of your kitchen. Add the extract and coloring (if using). With heat-proof spatulas or a bench scraper, fold the extract into the fondant and mix until thickened with a doughlike consistency. Gather the fondant into a mound or a ball. Using a teaspoon measure, shape into balls, then form into patties. Cover with a kitchen towel and refrigerate while you melt the chocolate.

8. Set up a double boiler to melt chocolate: Add a few inches of water to a small or medium saucepan and place a metal or glass bowl that fits snugly on top. Set the double boiler over medium heat. Place the chocolate in the bowl; the chocolate is ready when completely smooth and glossy, 88-91 F. Take the double boiler off the heat. Note: If the chocolate hardens while you work, return the remaining fondant to the refrigerator and gently reheat chocolate over medium-low heat until it liquefies and becomes smooth again.

9. Using two small forks, dip fondant rounds into the chocolate, a few at a time, and submerge, allowing excess to drip off. Carefully transfer to a wax paper-lined baking sheet. Allow candies to set up and harden, at least an hour. Store in an airtight container layered between sheets of parchment paper, in a cool place (I have mine in a tin in the fridge).