Stay-Put Cooking is a frequent kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Pandemic or not, the thing about spring is its moody personality. One day she’s gentle and warm and sweet, inviting the birds for a treetop concert and for the flowers to poke their heads above ground. Other days, she’s a miserable grouch, lashing out with howling winds and pounding rain. Up and down the temperature moves, like a see saw, a reminder not to put away the woolies just yet.

For these not-quite-sandals days, you may still want to tuck in with a bowl that warms both your hands and your spirits. It’s an oldie but goodie from the Department of One-Pot Wonders, otherwise known as chicken and rice. The best part is that you can improvise along the way, switching up spices, aromatics and liquid as you see fit and what’s on hand. The result is a porridge-stew hybrid that you can eat with a fork or a spoon. To say that it’s a bowlful of comfort is just scratching the surface; it may very well be shelter from the storm.

Ad hoc Chicken and Rice

Makes about 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 to 4 pounds chicken thighs (or a mix of chicken parts), skin removed

2 to 3 teaspoons salt (based on 1 teaspoon per 1 ¼ pounds chicken)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon each of 2 ground herbs or spices from any of the following: coriander, cumin, fennel, ginger, mustard, oregano, paprika, thyme (for a total of 2 teaspoons)

¼ cup oil

2 cups aromatics (from any or all of the following): finely chopped onions, leeks, celery, carrots, bell peppers

¼ cup white wine (optional)

3 cups liquid: chicken broth, veg broth, water or tomato puree

Optional whole spices and herbs: Bay leaf, cinnamon stick, finely chopped ginger, thyme sprigs

2 cups brown or white rice, pearled barley,

Optional add-ons and garnishes: fresh chopped parsley, grated lemon, zest, 2 to 3 cups chopped chard or spinach

Directions:

Make your seasoning: Place the salt, pepper and ground herbs/spices in a small bowl, stirring together until evenly mixed.

Place the chicken on a tray and pat dry with a paper towel on both sides. Sprinkle the seasoning on both sides of the chicken.

Place the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot fitted with a lid over medium-high heat, tilting until the surface is coated. Add the chicken, in batches as needed and brown on both sides, about 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Add the aromatics, and with a wooden spoon, stir vigorously to loosen any stuck-on bits, reducing the heat as needed. Cook until slightly softened, about five minutes. Add the wine at this time, if using, reducing by half. Increase the heat to high and add the rice and liquid. Bring to a rolling boil.

Return the chicken and its residual juices to the pot, cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the rice is tender and has absorbed the cooking liquid and the chicken is cooked through, about 1 hour.

Add the spinach, if using, covering the mixture and cover until wilted, about 3 minutes. Serve hot.