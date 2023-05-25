Pursuing wild turkeys in the Pennsylvania spring can be anywhere on a scale from the most thrilling hunting experience of your life to unparalleled frustration. Those who have been set up in the turkey woods as the sun begins to peek over the horizon and hear the signature gobble of a tom turkey know that near electrical shock of excitement that flashes in you.

There’s a good reason that many hunters, if tasked with choosing only one game species to chase for the rest of their life, would pick the wild turkey. The experience is unmatched.

Much of the time you can feel like you’re chasing an apparition, a rumor, a fabrication. Despite finding turkey sign and seeing birds while scouting, wild turkeys have a way to drift out of sight just as easily as they can silently appear when you least expect them.

A successful turkey hunt can land a fair amount of meat for your dinner table, around 10 pounds depending on the size of the bird. Wild turkey meat has also sparked a debate among successful hunters as to whether wild turkeys are a tasty enough ingredient to take the time to prepare.

Wild turkeys, unlike their domesticated and farmed cousins we’re used to for Thanksgiving tables and at deli counters, scratch out a living with little idea what will be on their menu from day to day in the wild. Instead of a steady and weight-inducing diet of corn and feed, wild turkeys will eat anything from berries to insects and snails which some hunters believe to have a negative effect on the taste of the meat.

Wild turkeys also have to cover a lot of ground throughout the day to find their food, so they are burning calories to find calories, resulting in leaner meat than what you’d find on a bird in the grocery store. And it only takes one taste of an overcooked bird — or any other wild game, for that matter — to turn off the taster for life.

If you’ve got a turkey in the freezer from earlier this season, are hoping to still get one, or want to practice for the one you get next year, here is some information to ease your anxiety and arm you with the tools to leave your dinner guests leaning back in their chairs after a second (or maybe third) helping and go forth to sing the praises of the wild turkey as delicious dinner fare.

Breasts

Qualities: Similar to store-bought turkey, but leaner.

Best prepared: Oven roasted or sliced thin to be breaded and fried.

Try it in: Classic sliced turkey breast dinner, smoked turkey breast, turkey Parmesan, turkey nuggets.

When most people think of turkey meat, they most likely think of the breast meat first. This blank canvas lends itself to everything from a main course to a comforting lunch or late-night sandwich. This will be leaner than a store-bought turkey, so keep a close eye on it in the oven to avoid overcooking. Consider brining the meat to retain moisture and flavor.

There are also quite a few other directions you can take your turkey breasts if you find yourself bored of the classic preparation. Sliced, pounded thin, breaded and fried will give you turkey schnitzel or a turkey Parmesan dinner that’ll shake up any Tuesday night. Cutting the meat into nugget-sized pieces to bread and fry is a favorite among kids — and kids at heart.

Tenderloins

Qualities: Soft and tender, as the name suggests.

Best prepared: Grilled hot and fast, or slow roasted.

Try it in: Turkey nuggets, stand-alone dinner, cut up for turkey salad.

Just like a deer or cow will have a tenderloin, so do birds, and a wild turkey is no exception. It’s positioned against the rib cage just underneath the breast. If you’ve ever had a chicken tender at a restaurant, you’ve eaten a tenderloin. The muscle does not see a lot of activity, so it’s much softer to the touch.

Do your best to remove this cut by slowly separating it from the breast with your fingers during the butchering process. It will cook faster (and dry out quicker) if you cook it with the breast, so don’t waste this cut. As with a domesticated turkey or chicken, there should be a tendon in the meat, which can be removed before eating for a more pleasant experience. The tenderloin is a great treat by itself, but slow roasting it and making turkey salad sandwiches is a favorite among many hunters.

Legs/thighs

Qualities: Taste and texture are closer to a mix of braised beef and domestic turkey.

Best prepared: Slow-roasted/braised.

Try it in: BBQ sandwiches, tacos, soups and stews.

Large ground-feeding birds like turkeys are born into a life of walking almost all day to find food. This leaves the legs and thighs of this wild bird very tough and requires more time to prepare to make them tender and delicious. This usually requires a hot pan (preferably cast iron), a slow cooker and time.

After your legs and thighs have been plucked and removed from the bird, sear them in a hot pan and some cooking oil for roughly one minute trying to brown as much of the meat’s surface as you can. Then, place the meat into a Crock-Pot with liquid like chicken or turkey stock for flavor. Water will also do the trick. Add some salt and pepper and let the meat simmer for hours until the temperature of the meat is at least 210 F and you can pull it easily away from any bones. Strain and save your braising liquid to make gravy or stock to use later for soup.

After the meat is cooked, let it cool and pull it off of the larger bones. Separate it from any smaller bones, shred the meat and use it for tacos, pulled turkey BBQ or soup. If you have a smoker, feel free to smoke the legs with the rest of the bird for a gentle cooking method that adds flavor. Another plus: the appetizing appearance of a whole turkey leg on a plate.

Liver, heart, gizzard (giblets)

Qualities: Rich and savory.

Best prepared: Pan-fried.

Try it in: Fried or in gravy.

Utilization is appreciation, and when you might only get one wild turkey in a season, you could try making use of what’s left of the bird after the butchering process. Many of us know the small paper packet that contains these organs, which is removed before cooking a store-bought turkey. It’s the same on a wild turkey, but just requires you to do the work.

The heart and liver are easy enough to locate, clean, and throw in a pan of bacon grease to eat on their own or cut up for giblet gravy. The gizzard you’ll need to clean inside and out and remove any tough outer skin. Feel free to use your favorite giblet gravy recipe or fry in a pan to enjoy on their own.

Bones and carcass

Qualities: Savory.

Best prepared: Slow-simmered.

Try it in: Broth or stock.

After all of this, you should be looking at what is now left of your wild turkey. Similar to the evening after a turkey meal with the family, you have a sizeable carcass left over, and you might be curious about how to make use of this as well. If you’re trying to make a meal out of everything but the gobble, you can find a lot of flavors in the leftover meat and bones. The neck, carcass, and even feet of the turkey contain flavorful collagen that can be simmered and strained into a beautiful stock you can store and use throughout the year as a flavor booster to a variety of meals.

You can use your favorite stock recipe here, but if you don’t have one, here are the basics: roast your leftover parts in the oven before simmering them in a stock pot filled with water with herbs and flavorful aromatics like carrots and onions. (You can roast those as well, for more flavor.) If you’re using the turkey’s feet, be sure to clean them of any dirt prior to preparation and cut them open to release their collagen.

Simmering stock is an all-day affair, taking roughly 8-10 hours, sometimes periodically skimming a foam that may form on the top of the liquid. After that time, carefully strain the liquid through a fine mesh sieve into another container. For a finer final product, you can line the sieve with paper towels and use a ladle to spoon the liquid into the sieve eliminating the worry about lifting a heavy pot of hot liquid and bones.

Pour this into glass jars leaving roughly an inch or so of space at the top to cool. Follow FDA guidelines (lanc.news/FDAfreezer) for sealing and storing in the freezer then enjoy as the occasion, or the tastebuds call for it.

If you don’t feel like working without a net on your wild turkey, you can freeze the meat and try these preparations on a store-bought bird, as their anatomy is the same. This can get you some practice for the wild turkey in your freezer, or for when you fill next year’s tag.

SAFETY FIRST Always be safe when pursuing any wild game, but especially when wild turkey hunting, which can be very dangerous on public land. Avoid the colors red, white, and blue as they match the colors of a male turkey’s head. Know your target and avoid taking a shot if you’re not 100% convinced it’s safe. If you get a turkey, try to field dress it as soon as you can to avoid the bird’s body heat spoiling any meat you’re planning to enjoy.

RECIPE: HOT WILD TURKEY SANDWICH

From Quarryville to Mount Joy, you can find great family-style restaurants and diners that consistently have hot turkey sandwiches on the menu. Why? Because any time you need to replenish calories after a long day of work or need a comforting hug on a plate after a bad day, the hot turkey sandwich is there for you.

Bread, meat and gravy are all you really need, but feel free to add some mashed potatoes, your favorite vegetable, and maybe even a can of cranberry sauce you have in the cupboard left over from Thanksgiving for a taste of the holidays in springtime.

Recipe by Brandon Rapp.

Ingredients:

1 boneless wild turkey breast cleaned and rinsed of any blood or shot pellets.

6 medium gold potatoes.

2 cups of milk.

2 cups turkey stock.

1 stick of butter.

1 loaf of your favorite sandwich bread.

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour.

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Enough kosher salt and pepper to gently cover the surface of the breast meat

Directions:

For the turkey:

1. Cover the turkey breast in salt and pepper then mix together the onion and garlic powder and rub on the surface of the turkey. Leave lightly covered or uncovered in the refrigerator for a few hours to overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 350 F then place the turkey skin side up on an oven-safe tray and bake for 20-30 minutes until the meat reads at 160 F on a meat thermometer placed in the center of the turkey breast. Remove from the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes. Slice to your preferred thickness and set aside for when you build your sandwich.

3. While the turkey meat is resting melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a pan for the gravy. Add 2 tablespoons of flour to make a roux, then begin to add your stock to the roux until it begins to resemble gravy, you may not need all of the stock. If you would like to make more gravy, simply use an extra 1 to 2 tablespoons of both butter and flour.

For the mashed potatoes:

(Note: these can be made before roasting the turkey.)

1. Skin the potatoes and cut them into cubes. Boil the cubes in water for around 20 minutes until the potatoes are soft and can easily be crushed with a spoon.

2. Drain the potatoes and place them in a large mixing bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 cup of milk and begin to mash and mix the ingredients together. An electric mixer or food mill will work well in helping you break the potatoes down and result in a finer texture for the dish.

3. For thinner potatoes add some or all of the second cup of milk and add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Build your sandwich with as much turkey as you would like, cover it with your gravy and add a helping of mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and your favorite vegetables on the side.