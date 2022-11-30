From fall through the winter, roughly 1 million Pennsylvania hunters will head into the farm fields and big woods hoping bring home something good. Through January, they’ll aim to fill their tag with the intelligent, cagey, and sometimes seemingly supernatural white-tailed deer. While some are certainly hoping for a trophy to hang on the wall for generations, most hunters can agree that part of the experience they are chasing is to provide that highly sought-after wild protein for the table in the form of a variety of venison cuts.

You can’t eat the antlers, as deer hunters often say. But each cut benefits from certain kinds of preparation — so a little education will help hunters make the most of their hard work in the woods.

Local chef Rafe Hottenstein knows firsthand how rewarding well-prepared venison can be. Hottenstein executive chef of events at TFB Catering and formerly of the Greenfield Restaurant, shared insight on how he cares for and cooks the venison from the deer he hunts.

So, if you’ve ever been unsure about what to do with which cuts of the deer, sit back with your “world’s greatest hunter” mug filled to the brim and let us help shed some light on your treasure in the freezer.

Shoulder/chuck

Qualities: Lean.

Best prepared: Slow roasted.

Try it in: Stews, pot roasts, and other low- and slow-cooking recipes.

This is the perfect cut to start with if you’ve been grinding your venison shoulders for burgers. A venison shoulder is very easy to prepare, full of flavor and makes you look like a world-class cook. There is a lot of connective tissue in a venison shoulder, which will make it tough until you cook it to around 210 F, when the tissue melts and becomes a beautiful, almost buttery cut of meat. It’s perfect seared on the stove and cooked in a slow cooker for hours on a snowy day.

Hottenstein advises professional and home cooks alike to “never underestimate the power of braised venison over top of good mashed potatoes.” Click here for his Mississippi Pot Roast recipe using a venison shoulder.

Loin/backstrap

Qualities: Meaty flavor but more lean, similar to grass-fed beef.

Best prepared: Hot and fast on the grill, or cast-iron pan on the stovetop.

Try it in: Sliced into steaks and grilled, or seared and roasted whole.

The coveted cut that deer hunters will spend the most time trying to prepare. The loin or backstrap is a larger cut that resembles what most are familiar with from years of cooking beef and pork. Mostly grilled, it can be very good roasted in the oven, rested, and sliced for the dinner table. It will overcook quickly, so a general rule is to cook it a step less than you like beef. For example, if you eat beef medium, cook your venison medium rare.

If you’re worried about overcooking your venison loin, consider using a circulator for the sous vide method of cooking. Hottenstein explains that a circulator “is nothing more than a wand that sits in water, and regulates the temperature of the water as it moves the water around.”

Tenderloin/filet

Qualities: Soft texture, deep meat flavor with little fat.

Best prepared: Grilled.

Try it in: Grilled and sliced into medallions, serve with a sauce if you so choose.

Where the backstrap of a deer is the equivalent of the beef ribeye, the tenderloin is the filet mignon. The location of the cut on a deer doesn’t get much work so the meat is softer to the touch. Most hunters won’t give these away because of how delicious they are. Grill them whole a little less than you might beef, slice, serve with a little salt, a little pepper, and let them shine on your dinner plate.

Grind/ground meat (rib, neck, shoulder)

Qualities: Rich, a little fatty.

Best prepared: Formed into patties and grilled, or cooked in a pan.

Try it in: Burgers, meatballs, tacos, sausages, and casseroles.

Welcome to the gateway cut of venison. If you have anyone who has reservations about eating your deer, you can find a dish to make with ground meat that almost anyone can enjoy. A pound of ground venison and a cheap taco seasoning packet will ease and entice even the most reserved dinner guests. Its beauty is that it’s in the form of something they know, and is a great way for your butcher to utilize less primal cuts of the deer. To step up your ground venison game, check out the venison Koobideh recipe from Hottenstein here.

Roasts from the hind quarter

Qualities: Lean and meaty.

Best prepared: Roasted in the oven or smoked.

Try it in: Any classic way you would prepare a beef rump roast.

Roasting a large cut of protein this lean can be tricky, but you’ve come this far, so you can handle it. The way you like to make a roast can vary from temperature and seasonings. Try to sear all sides of the roast on the stovetop or on a grill and put it in the oven until cooked to around medium (130 F) or your desired temperature. Keep a watchful eye on it; a venison roast from the rear should be rarer, as taste and texture will be compromised the longer it cooks. If you have a pellet grill, that would be a perfect way to cook your hind leg cut.

On gamey flavor

For those in your circle that may or may not have tried venison before, it can be a tough sell at times. You might even hear that “it tastes too gamey.” In our current culture and market of proteins being mostly farm-raised and corn-fed — which is not necessarily a bad thing — a wilder ingredient can push those eating it in an unfamiliar direction.

The flavor of a finished dish starts the moment the hunter takes possession of the dispatched animal. Plainly put, if you don’t take good care of your venison starting in the field until you serve it on the plate, you can really do a disservice to not only the dish, but more importantly, the animal.

Getting the meat cleaned and cooled as quickly as possible will go a long way with quality. In the colder months of the hunting season, this will certainly be easier, but this is where you want to start your focus as soon as you can. At the end of the day, it is your deer, so be proud of any trophy. But try to avoid driving it around town for three days to show everyone, and simply take a picture instead.

Your next focus should be on preparation. Venison is very easy to overcook on most cuts, and those tastes can be very off-putting to those who even love venison. If you are worried about a cut being underdone, remember you can always cook it more, but you can’t cook it less.

There is also a matter of deer fat. It can have a waxy mouth-coating property due to its high stearic acid content, which is also found in chocolate. Chocolate coating the inside of your mouth is a welcomed thing, but deer fat, less so. Feel free to trim the fat off your roasts and add beef or pork fat to your burger and sausage grinds, if you so desire.