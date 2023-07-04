Anglers for catfish can boil the whole pursuit down to two basic loves: the love of a good fight, and the love of a good meal.

Fishing for catfish doesn’t require the finesse and arguable elegance that can come with trout fishing, or the calculated knowledge of structure and reading a body of water that bass anglers possess. No, this is more of a street fight with a fish that can be a third of your size, hungry and quite content to stay put despite how much you try to persuade it with your bait.

For some, eating catfish can also be a bit of a fight itself. They are bottom feeders by nature that have been known to be caught on all manner of, say, very fragrant baits. Their residence on the bottoms of rivers and ponds leaves some writing them off for tasting “too muddy.”

Still, if there is a fish of the summer that has brought more people together around hot fryer oil it’s probably the catfish. For most of the country, anglers know that pulling a few of these meaty fish in can fill their weekend dinner plans with filets to spare for the freezer.

Catfish can be found in the variety of creeks and smaller rivers whose waters lazily flow through the county on their way to the Chesapeake Bay. There are several species of catfish; flatheads and channel cats call Lancaster County home. Wherever you can find water in the state, there’s a good chance you can find catfish of different species and sizes.

The Susquehanna River has long been known to be the home for behemoth catfish that aren’t a far cry from the relics that have inhabited the river for hundreds of millions of years. A look at them can make one think, maybe not so much has changed since the time of dinosaurs.

Local historical site Uncharted Lancaster posted an (unsubstantiated) story on its social media where during routine maintenance at Safe Harbor Dam, one diver re-surfaced shortly after entering the water. They refused to return due to there being a fish down there large enough to make the diver its meal.

Catfish big and small

Throwing all man-eating catfish caution to the wind, local catfish guide Jeremiah Alspaugh regularly puts anglers on some of the most sizable catfish that can be found on his favorite stretch of the Susquehanna River. Alspaugh runs the Columbia fishing guide service Battlecat Catfishing.

“I’ve been chasing flatheads for 10 years; they just keep getting bigger,” Alspaugh said.

When taking out clients, Alspaugh’s typical length of time to fish is roughly a 5-hour minimum. In that time, he can average 12-15 catfish and on his best night of fishing, he caught “44 flatheads in 6 hours.”

Alspaugh was happy to offer some introductory advice for anglers eager for information to catch their first catfish or just catch more catfish.

“If you’re looking to catch a flathead catfish, the first thing you’re going to want is live bait such as bluegills, creek chubs, fallfish and sucker fish. They will also eat fresh-cut bait. If you’re unable to catch fresh bait, they will also eat worms and shrimp. Chicken livers, chicken breasts, or dip baits are a better choice for channel cats. Keeping the bait alive is key.”

He usually fishes in deep holes on the Susquehanna, about 15 to 25 feet deep. But, catfish can also be caught in as low as 5 feet of water.

What size of fish does Alspaugh recommend for the dinner table?

“The eater-size ones are only a couple years old at around 8-15 pounds and are honestly good eating,” he says. “We filet them and cut them into little squares and deep-fry them with a side of your choice. It makes for a good meal!”

Some fish can far surpass 15 pounds, though.

Michael Wherley of Franklin County pulled a state record flathead catfish out of the stretch of the Susquehanna in the Lake Aldred area of the river near Conestoga on May 14. The fish weighed a staggering 66 pounds, 6 ounces, easily surpassing the previous state record of 56 pounds, 3 ounces, with some weight to spare.

But in the world of eating fresh-caught catfish, bigger is not always better. So many experienced guides and catfish anglers will advise, and many times beg, that the big catfish (usually larger than 15 pounds) are perfect for pictures and then to be released back into the water for catching another day.

Plus, those monster catfish can take up to 10 years or more to get that big. Throwing them back allows them to be caught again and again, while putting more catfish into the water system by reproducing. So again, as a public service announcement: the big ones are for the pictures, and the smaller ones are for the pan.

After catching your “eater” catfish, make a cut with a filet knife behind the gills and pectoral fins while being careful to not get stung by the fish’s barbs on the fins. Then, follow the fish’s backbone down to the tail and cut almost completely off stopping just short of the tail. Flip the filet over and use the carcass to secure the fish and remove the filet from the fish’s skin.

Remove any excess fat or a dark line through the center of the filet more noticeable on larger fish known as the mud line or mud vein. This will help remove any unpleasant “muddy” flavor associated with the taste of catfish.

Once you have the whole filet, you can rinse it or soak it in cold water to draw out any remaining blood and unpleasant flavors. Then decide if you would like to cook the filet whole, or cut it into smaller nuggets for frying.

FRIED CATFISH

By Mike Merian.

To borrow a line from country music singer Luke Bryan: Monday through five o’clock Friday, Mike Merian is a hard-working man.

Merian has years of outdoor experience successfully taking game from here to Wyoming. He’s also worked in the outdoor industry for several years with brands like Huk Fishing Gear and currently at Kinsey’s Inc. as a buyer for the local outdoor company with a national influence.

This time of year, his free time is spent on a dock or boat deck putting in the hours of a different kind: catching fish for dinner with family and friends. He was kind enough to share his trusted no-recipe recipe so you can replicate smiling faces around your summertime dinner table.

Directions:

1. Filet your fish and process into finger-size pieces.

2. Brine fish in buttermilk for a few hours. (Overnight is preferred.)

3. Make a batter that’s 3 parts flour to 2 parts cornmeal, with 1/4 cup of corn starch and a tablespoon of baking powder.

4. Season batter to taste with paprika and Kinder’s Blackened Seasoning, or a fish seasoning of your choice.

5. Set aside a bowl of plain flour and an egg wash, made from beaten eggs mixed with milk or buttermilk.

6. Heat your oil to 300-350 F. Test to see if it’s hot enough with a pinch of flour.

7. Take a filet from your buttermilk brine and dip it in the flour, followed by the egg wash and batter, until coated. Drop it into heated oil.

8. Fry fish until golden brown or internal temp of 145 F (usually around 5-7 minutes). Be careful not to overcook.

9. Remove fish from fryer and place on paper towel to drain excess oil.

10. Serve with coleslaw or a cold salad-style side, or make a catfish sandwich on a roll topped with tartar sauce, raw onion and pickles.