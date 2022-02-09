Every so often Michele Eager will score an entire crate of bananas for $5.

Roughly 15-plus bunches are in there. They may be past their prime, but they aren’t rotten, she says.

“They’re maybe a little too yellow with some spotting …” says Eager, who will quickly spring into banana prep action. “When I get one of those? Even if I wasn’t baking that day, I will be.”

Cue the banana bread and banana muffins. Eager calls her Quarryville next-door neighbors to come grab some bunches, sends others home with family and pops one or two bananas in her granddaughter’s lunch box. The rest she vacuum seals and sticks in the freezer for future smoothies and shakes.

Eager finds those bananas on Flashfood, an app that allows shoppers to browse food items approaching their “best before” date, buy them at a discount and pick them up in store.

It’s one of several apps alerting customers of such opportunities, and with Lancaster County’s long heritage of food preservation, some local home cooks are using the deals as an opportunity to get creative in the kitchen.

In a flash

Carlisle-based Giant announced last summer that the Flashfood app would, by Fall of 2021, be rolled out chain-wide across about 170 Giant and Martins stores.

That decision followed a successful pilot program kicked off in May 2020 with just four stores — all in Lancaster. To expand the test, another 33 stores were added in December 2020 – about eight of those in Lancaster County.

“In addition to having several stores in close proximity to one another, the Lancaster market allows us to test and measure engagement with the Flashfood partnership across a diverse customer base,” says Ashley Flower, Giant spokesperson.

Mandy Leggett, a frequent Flashfood shopper from Conestoga, suspects a certain Lancaster County mindset probably didn’t hurt with pilot location selection.

“There’s definitely a mentality here. We’re just natured to preserve things,” Leggett says. “Whether that’s canning or dehydrating … making jams. Whatever. People love making that kind of stuff around here.”

In the growing season, families like hers have ample opportunity to do just that with inexpensive bulk buys from produce stands or by reaching into their own gardens. Leggett says Flashfood is for her family of five filling in the gaps in the winter.

She’s been posting pictures of her Flashfood hauls on the Facebook page for Chapel Hill Forge, the blacksmithing, metal fabricating and sign business she runs with her husband, Zad.

Their followers recently saw some apple scraps leftover from a Flashfood trip soaking in white vinegar to become apple cider vinegar, citrus peels soaking in vinegar to make cleaning solution and more citrus peels soaking in vodka to make orange extract.

“I just get the cheapest vodka that they have at the liquor store, because you don’t need to use the Grey Goose or anything like that,” Leggett says. “Just let it sit there for 2, 3 or 4 months … then use it for baking, or flavoring dishes.”

Leggett says orange and lemon peels are perfect for such projects since the family’s egg-laying chickens don’t care for those citrus scraps. The chickens will, however, devour what’s still attached to strawberry stems. Flashfood hauls are reducing their seed bills.

From raisins to soap

Leggett admits that making the most of large quantities of produce that’s on its last legs can take some creativity.

“I got super lucky and paid $5 for six bags of grapes,” she says. “I thought there were only three in there, but three were kind of hidden in the picture. I was like, ‘Man, what am I going to do with all of these?’”

The family ate some grapes fresh and froze some for quick summer snacks.

“The rest of them we threw on the dehydrator trays and we made the most amazing, best raisins I’ve ever tasted,” she says. “They’re so yummy warm. And the others we just put in a mason jar on the counter. They’re just a great snack.”

Leggett also acted fast on an entire box of Flashfood pomegranates for $5.

She harvested all the seeds and will use those on oatmeal. She juiced some and combined that liquid with yogurt made from milk of their recently acquired goats. She poured that mixture into silicone molds to make frozen treats for the kids.

Then she put the thick pomegranate peels and membranes in her dehydrator for about 24 hours before grinding those up into powder.

“My plan is to use that in face washes as an exfoliant,” she says. “And I plan on making goat milk soap. So, there’s an exfoliant for that, too.”

She could have used the powder to make a drink.

“But, frankly, it’s really not that tasty,” she says. “So we’re going to go with the external benefits from the skin and the membranes.”

Frugal creativity

Deciding how to use a large amount of something that must be dealt with quickly is certainly not new to frugal and creative Lancaster County residents.

Home gardeners know the sometimes overwhelming abundance of zucchini season. And many have long been deciding what to do with large too-good-to-pass up bargains that pop up at stores like BB’s Grocery Outlet stores (including a Quarryville location), which specialize in salvage and surplus merchandise. But the idea is getting a new dose of online attention with the advent of apps like Flashfood.

There are others. Too Good To Go, for example, is an app that started in Denmark, expanded in Europe then launched in the United States in 2020. It lets customers browse for “surprise bags” of unsold food from restaurants, bakeries, cafes and grocery stores.

Too Good To Go launched in Philadelphia last February and Baltimore, Maryland, in November, bringing the total U.S. city count to about 13. Spokeswoman Ivy Chiou says there are no immediate plans to expand to Lancaster.

Toronto-based Flashfood says its app is in more than 1,100 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and notes on its website that the idea started when the founder got a phone call from his chef sister who had just thrown out $4,000 worth of food from a catered event.

“This seemed too hard to dismiss as a common everyday occurrence, yet, that was the norm in the food and grocery industries,” notes the website.

Flower says Giant, since launching the Flashfood program, has “rescued” 1 million pounds of food. It does not, she says, cut into donations to organizations that serve people experiencing food insecurity.

“We support food banks in many ways, both financially and through our robust product donations,” Flower says. “Flashfood is a way for us to be able to reduce even more food waste as typically we are unable to donate everything that is leftover due to logistics, storage and food that is fast approaching its best before date.”

Flashfood does not replace existing programs like Giant’s Meat the Needs program, which provides thousands of pounds of protein to food banks each year, she says.

“In addition, we’ve shared information on Flashfood with our hunger relief partners, which they in turn share with their clients as a resource,” Flower says.

Tools for storage

Leggett would like to see more Lancaster County stores get on Flashfood and more shoppers taking advantage of it. Granted, having some equipment makes that easier.

“If you’re going to get it in the kind of hauls that we get, then you’re going to need something,” she says, adding that might be a chest freezer or a dehydrator.

“With the dehydrator you can do short-term storage, like six months to a year, probably,” she says.

You can find a good one of those for around $150, Leggett says. Freeze dryers – which she says can preserve food for 25 to 30 years – are considerably pricier and can run around $5,000, she adds. Leggett only knows one couple with one of those.

“My parents have a freeze dryer and we’ve been taking full advantage of that,” she says.

“People always look at freeze dried food and think, ‘Well this is kind of odd,’” Leggett says. “They think space food – like when you went to the North Museum (in Lancaster) as a kid and got freeze-dried ice cream.”

But freeze-dried and dehydrated food can be fantastic for car snacks or to add into meals, she says.

“We’ll freeze dry peppers and they’re amazing for fajitas and tacos when we can’t get fresh peppers out of the garden,” she says.

Pandemic inspiration

The Leggetts have been living on what they call their homestead in Conestoga for about six years.

“We’ve been canning as a couple for almost the entire time we’ve been together. Like 10 years,” she says. “But we really kicked it into overdrive when the pandemic hit.”

They’re still learning how best to preserve large amounts of nearing-its-use-date produce. Not everything she buys on Flashfood is bulk.

“We got a coconut last week. So random,” she says. “And it was a great little home school project for us. We watched a YouTube video on how to crack a coconut and extract the juice.”

Leggett stresses the app isn’t just for huge hauls.

“You don’t have to get 20 quarts of strawberries in a shot,” she says. “If your family is going to eat a quart of strawberries, a loaf of bread and a bag of potatoes in one week, you can still save money on just those three things.”

Eager says that’s more her Flashfood style.

“One box I saw the other day had carrots, onions and a half a bag of potatoes…,” she says. “You can bring it home and right there, there’s the base of a stew.”

She grabbed some Oscar Mayer bologna that wasn’t going to go out of date for more than a week.

“That’s what my husband is taking to work this week and it cost me $1.65,” she says. “You just have to watch. Some things change daily. Depending on the date it might be on there a few days or someone might snatch it up.”

Eager frequently scans Flashfood deals on her phone – looking primarily at the Giant locations in Quarryville, the Buck, Willow Street and the Giant Direct in Lancaster. The latter is where she’s nabbed those crates of bananas.

She says Flashfood deals seem to be going more quickly recently as the app gains more exposure. Flashfood offers credit incentives when a new customer uses an existing customer’s code.

Eager says she’s talked it up to all her friends as she knows how beneficial it has been for her.

“It’s literally just another way to save a dollar in this world where the prices are just getting crazier,” she says.