In the Before Times, food shopping was one of my favorite pastimes. To browse shelves and read labels, inhale the perfume of seasonal fruit, scan the fish counter, chat with growers: This is what I think of as a good time. The pandemic, of course, has turned this simple pleasure into a buzzkill, replacing sensory thrills about dinner with anxiety over “stand-6-feet-apart” circles in the checkout line. Like many of you, I drastically reduced my visits to the grocery store, loading up my cart twice (versus four times) a month. But in its place, I expanded my adventures into online food shopping.

A world on lockdown meant that food purveyors needed to quickly adapt and figure out how to bring the food to the people if the people couldn’t come to the food. Over the past year, more than half of my ingredient spending has been done online, directly with purveyors, growers and farmers. I don’t mind the extra planning and the potential U.S. Postal Service shipping delays; in fact, it outweighs the risks and anxiety of shopping indoors. When they do arrive, the packages feel like special presents, and I feel good supporting independent food producers. What follows is my cheat sheet of online shopping destinations, from Lancaster County to Alaska.

DAIRY

Caputo Brothers Creamery

Spring Grove, York County

Rynn and Dave Caputo make exceptional Italian-style cheese that is worth the drive. Their mozzarella was recently featured on an episode of “Modern Marvels,” but I’m crazy for their silky-smooth ricotta, which is good enough to eat from the spoon. (Are you ready for the best ricotta lasagna ever?)

Online ordering for store pickup, with 24-hour advance notice.

Details: caputobrotherscreamery.com.

DAIRY-PLUS

Fiddle Creek Dairy

Quarryville

Grass-fed yogurt and camembert cheese from the Sauder family, plus several cuts of their own pastured beef.

Online ordering for farm pickup.

Details: fiddlecreekdairy.com.

Lindendale Farm

Ronks

A variety of artisan goat’s milk cheese from the Mellinger family, including mozzarella, Gouda and feta, plus yogurt, and various cuts of goat meat.

Online ordering for pickup at Lancaster Central Market, Stauffers of Kissel Hill (Lititz and Rohrerstown stores) or at the farm. Local delivery available upon request.

Details: lindendalefarm.com

Seven Stars Farm

Phoenixville,Chester County

That voluptuous organic yogurt from grass-fed Jersey cows is reason enough to drive out of the county. Also on the menu: whipping cream, unsalted butter and yogurt six-pack quarts, plus their raw milk cheese, pastured ground beef and eggs.

Online ordering for store pickup.

Details: sevenstarsfarm.com/local-community-store.

FISH

Sena Sea

Seattle

We used to buy directly from this husband-and-wife fishing couple at our neighborhood farmers market in Seattle and have been ordering from them ever since we moved to this side of the country. Everything is wild caught in Alaska and pristinely packaged. Salmon is their calling card (it’s second to none), but the Wheelers also fish what’s in season, from halibut and ling cod to spot prawns and king crab.

In addition to a la carte, everything is available on a bulk subscription basis.

Details: senasea.com.

GROCERIES

Lemon Street Market

Lancaster

This beloved neighborhood grocery store in Lancaster city has been at the forefront of social distancing and extra safety precautions since the very beginning of the pandemic. It quickly offered online ordering with curbside pickup, but the website needed some enhancing to handle customer load. In recent weeks, the market has rolled out a new and improved ordering platform.

Store pickup and delivery are both available and require setting up an online account. An online shopping fee applies.

Details: lemonstreetmarket.storebyweb.com/s/1000-1 .

COFFEE

When we went into lockdown last March, our two-commuter household quickly morphed into two work-from-home office suites. The coffee supply took an immediate hit. To keep the peace, I urgently needed to find a source that would keep us caffeinated for about four to six weeks at a time. I set my sights on:

Passenger Coffee

Lancaster

Passenger Coffee offers both 2- and 5-pound bags of their small-batch single origin beans and craft blends.

Online order for store pickup available at both Lancaster city locations; free shipping for orders over $50. Its more affordable sister brand, Necessary Coffee, is available in 5-pound bags.

Details: passengercoffee.com; necessarycoffee.com.

Square One Coffee

Lancaster

At their popular Duke Street walk-up window fashioned in response to the pandemic, Square One has been offering beans for purchase for pickup or local delivery. Five-pound bags are available, but for pickup only.

Sweetwater Organic Coffee

Gainesville, Florida

My kid brother, who lives in Key West, originally turned me onto this northern Florida coffee roaster. When I found out they offer 2-pound bags for their sustainably grown, fair trade beans, I became a regular, long-distance customer. Beans are typically shipped via U.S. Postal Service flat rate and get here in a three to five days, even during the recent slowdown.

JUICE

Rijuice

Lancaster

These locally pressed juices have become part of my morning ritual. While my coffee brews, I toss back two ounces of Red Rose or Walk on the Beach, which both pack a gingery punch, and I’m ready to take on the world.

Order online for pickup at Lancaster Central Market, Broad Street Market in Harrisburg or in York at York Central Market and New Eastern Market. $25 minimum order for delivery.

Details: rijuice.com.

MOSTLY MEAT

Horseshoe Ranch

Lebanon County

From farming couple Brittany and Bryan Donavan, whole pastured chickens plus parts (wings, drumsticks and feet), eggs by the dozen as well as pork. Available a la carte, with subscription options (which I highly recommend).

$20 minimum, $5 delivery fee; free delivery over $40.

Details: horse-shoe-ranch.square.site.

Rooster Street Butcher

Lititz

The butcher shop side of this restaurant operation offers an extensive variety of cuts of beef, lamb, poultry and pork, plus house-made sausages and charcuterie.

Online ordering for pickup at Lancaster Central Market and Market at the Wilbur in Lititz.

Details: roosterst-shop.square.site.

PORK

Elizabeth Farms

Lititz

There is an exceptional variety of cuts and charcuterie from the farm’s heritage Mangalitsa pigs, so if you don’t see something, it’s worth inquiring. My latest discovery has been the surprisingly tender collar steaks, a cut from the muscle-rich shoulder. Bacon is available both smoked and unsmoked (in the style of guanciale).

Online ordering for farm pickup. Delivery available for orders of $50.

Details: elizabethfarms.square.site.

PRODUCE

Brogue Hydroponics

Brogue, York County

Since the early weeks of the pandemic, Mary Kilgore and crew have been offering a a mix of their own vegetables and fruit and mushrooms from curated growers for online ordering.

To order, you need to get on the mailing list to receive the weekly lineup. Orders can be placed for Tuesday and Friday pickup at Lancaster Central Market.

Details: Send an email to broguehydrodelivery@gmail.com to get on the weekly mailing list with the order form.

VEGETABLES

Fifth Month Farm

Mount Joy

Farming couple Kristi and Devin Barto are slowly rolling out their online offerings as winter transitions to spring. For the time being, you can find their produce and egg menu on alternating Tuesdays on their ordering site, for Friday delivery (a $5 delivery fee applies) or pickup at The Savory Gourmet in Lititz. Barto promises me that more veggies (and likely vegetable starts) are on their way.

VEGETABLES AND MORE

Green Meadow Farm

Gap

This diversified family farm offers weekly “veggie boxes” depending on what’s in season; $35, includes an assortment of vegetables, a dozen eggs and a baguette from La Baguette Magique in West Chester. Meat and dairy add-ons are available on a la carte basis.

Order online Saturday through Monday for Friday afternoon pickup at the farm.

Details: glennbrendle.com.

FERMENTS

Gap View Homestead

Kinzers

A variety of lacto-fermented vegetables from this Amish farm, including kraut, kimchi and carrots, as well as pastured chicken.

Online ordering for store pickup.

Details: gapviewhomestead.com.

TAHINI

Soom

Philadelphia

From three Israeli sisters living in Philadelphia, this is the best tahini out there, in my humble opinion. Since I go through one 11-ounce jar every 3 to 4 weeks, I buy a six pack to have an ongoing stash at the ready. You won’t be sorry.

DATES

Rancho Meladuco Date Farm

Newport Beach, California

This woman-owned company grows date palms in Coachella Valley, and I have not found anything that compares. They are plump, meaty and absolutely delicious. They keep for months in the refrigerator, for eating out of hand or for cooking and pulverizing into desserts.

DRIED HEIRLOOM LEGUMES, SPICES AND DRIED CHILE PEPPERS

Rancho Gordo

Napa, California

If you have been following my work, you know I have a thing for beans, which are simmering on the stove at least once a week. For the past few years, I have been a devoted disciple of the Rancho Gordo bean club, a quarterly subscription from grower and evangelist Steve Sando’s heirloom bean empire. This year, Rancho Gordo celebrates its 20th anniversary. Locally, you can find Rancho Gordo beans at Lemon Street Market.