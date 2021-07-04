Orange chairs and benches posing as tables dot the driveway, while hot dogs twirl on an old-fashioned roller grill in the garage. Our hosts await the 6 p.m. arrival of neighbors bearing their culinary additions to the weekly summertime potluck relished by young and old alike.

Since July 2014, Dave and Barb Basile have opened their home — specifically the garage and driveway — for neighbors to gather, gab and share a meal at Wiener Wednesday. From May through September, old timers, regulars and drop-ins make their way to this gathering. Some have faithfully attended since it began, while newbies, like my husband and me, are excited to join the group and get acquainted with our Blossom Hill neighbors.

While Wiener Wednesday was designed for neighbors to get to know each other, the retired couple says they do it for themselves, too.

“We have gotten as much out of it as anybody,” Barb says.

It began after Barb heard a colleague talking about their neighborhood Hot Dog Thursday, and she mentioned it to Dave. He and his friend next door, Darrel Mast, came up with Wiener Wednesday.

“I was tired of not knowing my neighbors,” Dave says.

The couple heard from guests — now friends — that when they first passed by, they thought it was a church gathering, or maybe something for veterans. But the grapevine revealed that it is an established get-together and all are welcome. Each spring, Barb and Dave distribute flyers and invite residents on the Nextdoor app.

“The core group got bigger and helped spread the word,” Barb says.

Wiener Wednesday has morphed over the years, as has the Blossom Hill community. Early on, there were more elderly residents and few kids nearby. But the weekly potluck still created camaraderie. Barb shared a story about a senior couple, Hank and Fern Strausser, who attended the group. At one point, Hank had a heart attack and Fern was not able to drive to the hospital to visit him, so the Wiener Wednesday people stepped in to take her to the hospital to see him. Later, Wiener Wednesday friends helped Hank after Fern passed away, and in 2020, they attended Hank’s funeral en force.

These days, the neighborhood is home to many more families with children, and Wiener Wednesday reflects that demographic shift. The Basiles added a Slip ’N Slide plastic runner in the front yard for the kids. They don’t turn the water on until after 6:30 p.m. so the kids will eat supper first, as once they get slipping and sliding, there’s no stopping them until night falls — or their parents round them up to go home.

Dave says that it’s exciting to see the kids grow up. Some early Wiener Wednesday attendees are now starting college. Even the youngest ones are nice, smart and polite, adds Barb.

Barb says that to keep things interesting, they have some themed Wiener Wednesdays to augment the hot dog menu: Red, White, and Blue night, where people bring food and wear clothes that fit the theme; P Night where all the food starts with the letter P; Christmas in July. At the last meeting of the season in September, they take a group photo.

While Wiener Wednesday is casual and pet friendly, and people bring a dish to share, there is one unspoken rule: No talking politics or religion.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiener Wednesday persisted, albeit in a different format and with fewer participants. Barb said they moved it to the back patio and provided the food (no guests touching germy utensils), which they doled out with gloved hands. But after a couple weeks, Dave said everyone wanted to just “do it the normal way” so they did, sitting outside.

For some people, single and working from home, Wiener Wednesday was the only time they were able to see other people during quarantine. While some stayed home until a vaccine was available, for others, like my husband and me who moved to Blossom Hill last July from across the country, Wiener Wednesday was and is a welcome highlight.

Neighbors Brad and Lauren Cacciatore and daughter Kaley brought us homemade whoopie pies to welcome us to the neighborhood and invited us to Wiener Wednesday. We are eternally grateful for the kindness and friendship that blooms here on Blossom Hill, which the generous hospitality of the Basiles makes possible. Barb says she was glad we “found it a bit of a life ring last year.” Now, we return the favor, welcoming new residents and inviting them to Wiener Wednesday to meet their amazing neighbors.

This spring, as vaccines became available, Wiener Wednesday kicked off with nearly 60 people popping in eager to reengage, nearly twice the usual the number of attendees.

A few things are pretty striking about Wiener Wednesday. First, the food is always delicious. Dave provides hot dogs, deviled eggs, and sliced watermelon and the rest is up to the people who show up — and there are some great cooks among us. Both vegetarians and omnivores can find something tasty. We always have all the food groups.

Attendees are jovial and talkative, even cross-generationally. I have met some remarkable parents — working mothers and caring fathers raising extraordinary children — charming couples, polite kids and fascinating single folks. I have overheard more than one child approach our hosts earnestly thanking them for the evening before leaving. Not sure if it’s great parenting or the Slip ’N Slide, but the kids are kind and respectful.

A bit of conversation reveals that everybody has something they are passionate about and are experts in, like wine making, gaming, collecting antiques, music and gardening, which I appreciate as a writer. Wiener Wednesday facilitates an exchange of recipes and ideas, and serves as a neighborly resource for helping each other out. Neighbors can turn into friends over a hot dog and a smile.

The Basiles embrace a “rain or shine” mentality for the event. One of my favorite Wiener Wednesdays occurred a few weeks ago during a terrific downpour. Inside the garage, we had to raise our voices over the rain pelting the metal roof as we celebrated another magical Wiener Wednesday among friends. Thanks to this friendly, midweek ritual, it really is easy to “love your neighbor as yourself.”