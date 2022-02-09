Here’s how five Lancaster County restaurants use milk and produce that’s on its last legs — and even food scraps, too.

Rachel’s Cafe and Creperie, Lancaster

“We’re big on minimizing food waste here at the Creperie, so we have gotten pretty good about ordering exactly what we need each week,” says owner Rachel Adams. “However, if we ever find ourselves with extra produce on hand that we know we won’t get to use in time, there are a few things we try to do to save it.”

The main one is to make veggie stock, which is the base for most of the restaurant’s soups. Consider items like onion ends and scallion ends and bell pepper tops.

“Cook it down with garlic and some other spices, strain it out and it makes a great flavorful stock,” she says.

Extra milk is rarely a problem.

“However, when we were shut down for COVID, we had a full case and a half that I knew we weren’t going to use,” Adams says. “So I made ice cream. It’s not as creamy as ice cream made with heavy cream. But it’s still delicious and a great way to use something that would otherwise go bad.”

Hinkle’s Restaurant, Columbia

Extra milk is something that does happen here.

“We have to keep a lot on hand. So we do run into that,” says owner Robin Ortman. “We do a dry beef gravy. So if we have milk with a day or two left, we use it for that. It’s perfect.”

Soon-to-expire milk is also good for pudding (not instant), tapioca, or rice pudding, she says. Get some tapioca pearls to keep on hand, Ortman suggests. And probably a probe thermometer, too.

“You just want to make sure the milk doesn’t boil …,” she said.

“The boiling point is 212 (F). We usually take it to 180 or 190 (F) and hopefully it doesn’t curdle,” Ortman adds. “Because once it does that, it’s very difficult to bring back.”

Hencho a Mano, Quarryville

Tomatoes that are starting to go soft can work well for salsa, says Dulce Morales, whose aunt owns this restaurant. Cover them with salt water and bring to a boil. They’ll start to split and then they’re ready to mash and mix with goodies like diced jalapenos, onions and cilantro, she says.

The Black Goat, Lancaster and Strasburg

“When in doubt, make pesto,” says Chef Andrew Denton. “Having too much kale or spinach can easily be turned into a quick pesto that you can use or freeze for later.” And if you don’t have pine nuts for the pesto, you can substitute pumpkin seeds in the winter or sunflower seeds come summer, he says.

Say you’ve gone through a bunch of carrots, onions and celery. Keep all the peelings in a large zip-top bag and put in the freezer.

“Over time as it fills up, you can use it for scrap vegetable stock,” he says. “Whenever we cut carrot (and) celery sticks for our hummus dish, all the pieces that seem too small or are cosmetically unappealing get diced up and used for soup, or frozen for later use.”

Scraps can also produce some adult beverages.

You can lay sweet potato peelings on a baking sheet in a single layer and dehydrate those on the oven’s lowest setting until all the moisture is removed, he says. Then mix them in rye whisky or a dark rum and let it sit for a week or two. “You’ll have sweet potato flavored spirits made completely from something that would go into the trash,” he says.

And his favorite?

“Tepache de Pina is a Mexican pineapple ‘beer’ made with pineapple scraps, piloncillo or light brown sugar and water,” Denton says. “After a few days of fermenting you have a naturally fizzy pineapple ‘beer’ with flavors all from fruit scraps.”

Lickety Split, New Holland

A hot chocolate float party is a delicious way to use up some milk in a hurry, says owner Gina Dissinger. Mix chocolate syrup in the milk, heat it up and add some ice cream. She also suggests making a simple soup of marinara sauce, half-and-half or milk mixed with Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese.

“Make sure you eat those items before their expiration dates,” she says. “Making something out of them does not prolong their life – unless you make it and freeze it right away until you’re ready to eat it.”