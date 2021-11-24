For local chefs Luis Quiroz and Oliver Saye, this Thanksgiving is a rare day off and a day to cook whatever they want. For both, Thanksgiving is an adopted holiday; Quiroz, who owns Chellas Arepa Kitchen, came to the United States from Peru as a teenager, and Saye, owner of Homage, immigrated from Liberia when he was 5. After an especially rigorous and unpredictable 20 months of cooking through the pandemic, both chefs are eager to gather with family at the table. On their respective menus is a piece of home, where their respective stories got started.

For Saye, that dish, hands down, is Liberian rice bread, a slightly sweet snacking cake that he associates with special occasions and family gatherings.

“For occasions,” Saye said, “it’s one of those staples that has to be on the table.” Although he did not grow up eating rice bread in Liberia or Lancaster, Saye has been on a quest to embrace his West African heritage through food. With the help of a YouTube video about five years ago, Saye learned to make his home country’s rice bread, which has become a menu staple at Homage.

“It’s essentially our country’s version of banana bread, except better,” Saye said. In replacing wheat flour with finely ground rice flour (he uses Cream of Rice), the results are lighter and less dense, he explained. Saye developed the recipe so that it’s both dairy- and egg-free, which means rice bread for anyone who wants it. “The corner pieces are always the best,” Saye said. “You get that nice crispiness and the chewiness in one bite.”

Along with rice bread, Saye plans to roast a duck and maybe a prime rib and is sharing the table with his mother and daughter, who is visiting from Ohio.

For Quiroz, turkey, which is traditionally reserved for Christmas in Peru, will grace the table, but with a Peruvian-Chinese twist. In his turkey marinade, Quiroz includes five-spice powder and soy sauce, reflecting Peru’s vast and layered culinary heritage. “Peru is a mini melting pot,” Quiroz told LNP | LancasterOnline. “There are culinary influences from all over — Africa, Italy, Spain and Asia. It was really cool to grow up with different traditions in Peru and then again when we came to the U.S. That is the beauty of diversity.”

The must-have Thanksgiving dish, Quiroz said, is potato salad — and not just any potato salad. The Peruvian version, also known as Ensalada Rusa, is a hearty mixture that includes carrots, peas and beets for color. “We always have it at Thanksgiving,” Quiroz said. “It’s so good with turkey and it gets better the next day. I’m already dreaming about it.”

While the turkey cooks, the family, which includes his wife, Elizabeth and their two small boys, his parents and his brother and fiance, the “warm-up” snack is pannetone, the Italian sweet bread, served with hot chocolate. And butter, of course, smeared on the panettone.

LIBERIAN RICE BREAD

Editor’s note: This recipe has edited for clarity and includes Kim O’Donnel’s testing notes.

Adapted from Oliver Saye.

Makes 12 to 15 servings.

Notes: Overripe bananas are not recommended, Saye said, resulting in a mushy bread. Cream of rice is made from white rice. For a brown rice option, look for the brown rice farina from Bob’s Red Mill, which results in a chewier texture.

Ingredients:

2 bunches bananas (about 10 to 12) of medium ripeness

1 14-ounce box Cream of Rice (or 2 1/4 cups rice farina)

1 cup water

3/4 cup neutral oil plus more for greasing

3/4 cup granulated sugar (optional: up to 1 1/2 cups)

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger (Plan B: 1 teaspoon ground ginger)

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Directions:

1. Peel and slice the bananas. Place in a blender or food processor and puree until creamy and maybe even a little bit frothy. (Plan B: don a pair of kitchen gloves and massage the bananas by hand.)

2. Preheat the oven to 375 F.

3. Lightly grease the bottom of a rectangular 9-by-13-inch baking pan (or similar size) with about 1 teaspoon of the oil.

4. Place banana puree in a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients but resist the urge to stir until everything is in the bowl. (You want to avoid prematurely activating the baking soda and baking powder.)

5. Stir until evenly mixed. Pour the batter into the greased pan. Bake until golden brown on top and a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

6. Cool before serving. Best eaten warm.

Editor’s note: The following recipes have been edited for clarity but have not been tested.

PERUVIAN POTATO SALAD (ENSALADA RUSA A LA PERUANA)

Makes 4 servings.

Kitchen notes: You can hard-cook eggs up to two days in advance; store unpeeled in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Ingredients:

2 medium beets, thoroughly scrubbed and trimmed, skin on

2 medium potatoes, washed, skin on

2 medium carrots, washed, skin on

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup snap beans

3 hard-cooked eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise, plus more to taste

1/2 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper to season

Lime for finishing (optional)

Lettuce for serving

Directions:

1. Boil the beets, potatoes and carrots until tender. (Note: You may want to boil the beets in a separate pot as they need about 1 hour of cook time. For the potatoes, cook time is about 25 minutes; for carrots, estimate 10 minutes.)

2. Remove vegetables from the boiling water and thoroughly cool before peeling. Discard the beet water but re-use the potato-carrot water to boil the peas (1 minute) and green beans (about 5 minutes). Drain and cool.

3. Cut potatoes, beets and carrots into one-inch pieces (as well as the snap beans, as needed) and place in a large bowl. Add the peas. Resist the urge to stir in between additions.

4. Peel and chop hard-cooked eggs, if using, and add to the bowl. Add mayonnaise, salt and pepper to taste and stir until evenly mixed. Taste and re-season as needed and squeeze lime, if using.

5. Serve spoonfuls on lettuce leaves. Buen provecho!

LUIS’S ROAST TURKEY MARINADE

Makes enough marinade for a 12- to 14-pound turkey.

Kitchen notes: This recipe assumes that you have removed the giblets and neck from the cavity and trimmed any extraneous fat at the neck end. Do the math and estimate 12 to 15 minutes of cooking time per pound.

Ingredients:

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup neutral oil

1/4 cup dry sherry (Plan B: dry vermouth or apple cider)

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 1/2 tablespoons five-spice powder

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

Directions:

1. Place all the ingredients in a food processor to make a paste.

2. Pour all over the bird and under the skin as best as you can.

3. Marinate for several hours or overnight in the refrigerator. With twine, truss the ends of the drumsticks together to secure and tuck the wing tips under the thighs.

4. To roast, begin with turkey breast-side down set on a rack in a roasting pan. Tent with aluminum foil.

5. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

6. Roast for one hour, then turn bird breast-side up. Continue roasting, basting occasionally. Remove the foil tent at the halfway mark.

7. Turkey is done when an internal thermometer inserted in the inner thigh area reaches 165 F.

8. Let rest for at least 30 minutes before carving.