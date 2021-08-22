Ethan and Austin DeBord often look forward to summer vacations at their grandparents’ house in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. Occasionally, the young entrepreneurs have used their time at the shore to set up a lemonade stand, offering customers the option to also purchase one of their Nonny’s famous homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Drawing on that experience, the boys came up with a plan to continue their summer business in Lancaster. But instead of the money from sales going in their pockets, 9-year-old Austin had the idea to donate it to help children in Lancaster. The result: “Cookies for Covid,” a 30-day fundraising campaign that raised $1,000 for the Rotary Club of Lancaster.

“We heard about families in Lancaster needing help (due to COVID-19) and wanted to help,” says Austin, a rising fourth grader at Rohrerstown Elementary. His brother, Ethan, will start sixth grade this year.

The boys were familiar with the Rotary Club of Lancaster as their father, Jeremy DeBord, was a member and served as the group’s president.

Although the boys aren’t School District of Lancaster students, they knew about the club’s contributions to support the needs of youth within the school district.

The project quickly became a family affair. The boys’ Nonny, Diane Snyder DeBord, assumed the role of baker extraordinaire, helping her grandsons make her popular cookies. Father Jeremy DeBord, president and CEO of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., was put in charge of digital marketing using YouTube, Facebook and Google Forms. Before long, the project quickly gained momentum.

Ethan edited their marketing video recorded by their father. Dressed as young businessmen in black suits, white shirts and ties, the boys pitched their business plan and offered preorders. (See the video at lanc.news/DebordCookies.) Sales were brisk for the 30-day cookie campaign. At a cost of $2 each and a minimum purchase of 10, sales were brisk with 400 cookies sold during the 30-day cookie campaign, which is now complete.

“Some customers bought dozens, and one bought 36,” says Ethan, bringing a big smile from Austin.

For Diane, who loves to bake, it was wonderful working with her grandsons for a good cause. She baked and the boys wrapped each individual cookie in plastic then placed in a bag with a thank-you note signed by the boys. Purchases were picked up at the DeBord home on Marietta Avenue, Lancaster.

“I had no idea the project would be so successful, thinking maybe the boys would sell 100 cookies. It was exciting to see the orders grow,” Diane says.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Ethan and Austin delivered a check for $1,000 to the Rotary Club of Lancaster meeting at the Farm and Home Center.

“We were speechless at the $1,000 these two bright and well-mannered boys raised for the school district,” says Rob Gallagher, club president. The donated amount, he says, will go to one or all of the district’s mentoring, Power Packs and refugee programs.

Both boys were presented with a framed certificate acknowledging their extraordinary effort, a Rotary Club banner and a special Rotary International Club silver coin.

“We want to thank those who made our business a success. Our father who helped with the business portion; our Nonny for baking the cookies; and our Pappy, Mark DeBord, for being the cookie taste tester,” says Ethan with a grin.

The brothers were humbled being honored by Rotary and said when they are “professionals” they will join the Rotary Club.

“I am one proud father,” Jeremy says.