We’re so ready to party, and in case the long lockdown has made us nervous about entertaining again two experienced Lancaster hosts are here to help.

First, there’s John Moeller, White House chef during three presidencies and now owner of Greenfield Restaurant and Catering, as well as an enthusiastic at-home host for family and friends.Then there’s Donna Landis, who never hesitates to throw a party, be it for a crowd of members of Lancaster Newcomers & Neighbors, the women’s group she co-founded in the 1990s, or her own extensive family.

Both warn not to stress over a party. It is supposed to be fun, for the guests and for you.

Accordingly, DON’T obsess about details, and, for heaven’s sake, DON’T drink too much before and during the party, Moeller says.

DON’T try to make everything Pinterest perfect. Instead DO focus on the things that bring you most joy, be it cooking or prettifying the house. If, for example, you love crafting a pretty centerpiece, DO so, but DON’T bore guests with a long tale of how you did it.

DON’T wear yourself out cleaning house before a party. Pick up, yes, but guests really won’t mind that pile of mail on the desk or the toys that kept your toddler occupied while you made the deviled eggs.

DO consider guests’ tastes in food, religious dietary restrictions and allergies, Moeller warns.

“I had to do that whenever dignitaries descended on the White House, but it’s a valid concern for the home host as well,” he says.

Landis agrees. “I always make sure there’s a mix of foods to suit all tastes and restrictions,” she says. “I include dishes that vegetarians and devotees of gluten-free can enjoy, and I make sure there are alternatives for those who don’t eat seafood.”

DO focus on hospitality, making your guests feel welcome. Guests don’t need to be impressed. They need to feel a connection, says Landis, chuckling as she tells of some of her free-wheeling parties.

“I have hosted parties in the backyard, the garage, even in the basement,” she says.

For Thanksgiving this year, she planned to set up three tables: one in the kitchen, one in the dining room and one in the living room. Paper plates are an option to cut down on washing dishes, she says.

“DON’T feel like everything has to be the best of the best,” Landis says. “That’s what keeps you from entertaining more often. DO feel free to serve something store-bought and DO be receptive when guests offer to bring something, but make sure to keep track of whatever they plan to bring. You DON’T need 30 plates of cookies. The more control you have, the better the party.”

Of course, a super chef like Moeller offers food advice.

“DON’T try a new recipe when having guests over,” he says. “Unless you are an accomplished cook. Using tried-and-true recipes will help you feel confident and ensures you won’t have any mishaps. DO try to cook as much as possible before the party, so all you have to do is heat things up and add finishing touches.”

Landis agrees. She likes to prepare dishes that she can just pop in the oven come party time. And DO be flexible, she says. The food doesn’t always have to be fancy. DON’T make all recipes that require a lot of hands-on time. You want some energy left for your guests. And if something goes wrong with dinner, just go with it. Improvise, or if that doesn’t work, order in pizza. DO laugh it off and move on.

If it isn’t a sit-down dinner, DON’T place the food in one place. DO set up at least two food stations, preferably at opposite sides of a room, Moeller says. A food line at a party isn’t a good thing. In a cocktail party setting, place food in many places to keep people moving and mixing.

Finally, DO keep the conversation civil.

“The golden rule at our house is no talk of politics or religion,” Landis says. “And DON’T talk about yourself too much. You’ll seem much more interesting if you get your guests talking. DO ask them lots of questions, remember their answers, and then ask them follow-up questions, such as ‘So what’s next on your vacation bucket list?’ ”

Moeller agrees wholeheartedly.

“DON’T talk about politics,” he says, adding that you really don’t need a set topic.

“After long COVID lockdowns and separations, there’ll be plenty to talk about, just catching up with each other.”