Lancaster city's Horse Inn recently won a national award for having the "best bar program of the year."

Vinepair, a beer and spirits website aimed toward millennials, honored Horse Inn as part of its Next Wave Awards, which recognize bars and restaurants for their booze prowess.

In an article explaining the publication's choice, Vinepair writer Aaron Goldfarb commended the casual-yet-upscale nature of Horse Inn, commenting that it was unique that the restaurant and bar sold both cheap booze and high-end cocktails comparable to those in big cities.

"Always laid back, crank up your own personal pretensions however flush you’re feeling, opting for a cold pull of $3 Yuengling or a craft cocktail that could easily stack up with the best offerings in Manhattan, San Francisco, or London," Goldfarb writes. Read the rest of the article here.

Goldfarb also commends the ever-rotating cocktails offered, inspired by local Lancaster County produce.

The staff at Horse Inn celebrated their award in New York and closed the restaurant for the night, according to its Instagram.

"We are so stoked to be named Best Bar Program by VinePair!! It’s mind blowing to be picked out of the entire country," said owners Starla and Matt Russell in a message to LNP|LancasterOnline on Instagram.

"It is really amazing to be recognized for all of the hard work the staff has put in through this pandemic to keep our standards up and stay true to who we are. So honored to bring some recognition to this wonderful place that we call home," the Russells said in their joint statement.

This is not the only attention the Horse Inn has gotten as of late. In 2020, it was a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in the outstanding bar program category.

Italian restaurant Luca, in Lancaster city, also made it to the James Beard Award semifinals in 2020. Chef Taylor Mason was a contender for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic.