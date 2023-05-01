It takes a village to run an event as popular as the Lititz Craft Beer Fest, which brings thousands of people to Lititz every year.

In previous years, the beer festival would offer two or three timeslots over a couple days. This year, the beer festival will be a one-day event, with just one session.

The Lititz Craft Beer Fest will be Sept. 23 from 3-6 p.m. at Tait, 401 W. Lincoln Ave. in Lititz. Tickets cost $55 per person, plus a processing fee of $4.50, or $10 for designated drivers with a processing fee of $2. Tickets go on sale June 23 at 5:30 p.m.

"It takes a huge amount of volunteer hours to pull off a successful event like the Lititz Craft Beer Fest," says organizer Patrick Moulds in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

Moulds is a member of the Lititz AMBUCS, the organization that hosts the beer festival.

"Like many organizations, we have experienced challenges in recruiting enough volunteers to run a multiple-day event. Staffing can be challenging for some of our vendors and breweries," Moulds says.

Many of the volunteers have families, jobs and other commitments, and the Lititz AMBUCS are cognizant of that.

"The choice to move back to our original one-day, one-session model was to ensure the Lititz Craft Beer Fest is a well-run, enjoyable event for all," Moulds says.

For more information about the Lititz Craft Beer Fest, visit lititzcraftbeerfest.com.