After more than two years, beer from Stoudts Brewing Company will be available on tap in three Lancaster County bars starting today.

Stoudts Brewing Company, which closed in 2020 after brew-master Carol Stoudt announced her retirement, recently kickstarted its operations again, this time in partnership with Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company.

German-style lager Oktoberfest is the brewing company's first foray into being in local bars.

Here's where you can find it in Lancaster County.

- Bulls Head Public House, 14 E. Main St., Lititz | Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | 717-626-2115

- Funck's Restaurant, 365 W. Main St., Leola | Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. | 717-661-3167

- Lancaster Dispensing Company, 33-35 N. Market St., Lancaster | Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | 717-299-4602

More Stoudts Brewing Company classics will release this year, including Stoudts Gold, as well as two other beers that haven't yet been announced.