What’s better than a cup of joe on a lovely fall day?

It's when the coffee is free or discounted, in observance of National Coffee Day.

Wednesday, Wednesday, Sept. 29, is that day.

Here's a list of some of the store chains, located in or near Lancaster County, offering coffee deals — Wednesday only.

Before you fill up that cup, be sure to check that your local store is participating in theses deals.

This list will be updated as more National Coffee Day deals are announced.

• Starbucks is not only celebrating National Coffee Day, but its 50th anniversary, as well. At participating Starbucks shops Wednesday, you can bring in a clean reusable cup, up to a 20-ounce size, and receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Check here for details.

• If you're a parent and thirsty for coffee, you're in luck if you visit Panera Bread Wednesday. The company is dedicating National Coffee Day to parents and caregivers. According to a company news release, you can drink free coffee all day if you tell the cashier you're a parent or caregiver.

• Wawa announced it will offer customers a free cup of coffee, any size, at all of the more than 940 locations on the East Coast Wednesday. "Customers

can come in multiple times" for free coffee, all day Wednesday, Wawa said in a news release.

The company says it expects to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee Wednesday.

• Sheetz stores are offering a free self-serve coffee Wednesday to any customer who has a My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty card. It’s free to sign up.

The offer is good for any size of coffee, at all 633 Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic.

• Dunkin is offering its DD Perks loyalty program members a free medium coffee, hot or iced (excluding Dunkin’s Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew coffees), with any purchase at participating locations.

• Participating Speedway stores are offering a free 24-ounce hot coffee with the purchase of a bakery item ordered through the company's Speedy Deals program, on the app.

• If you happen to be in an area where there's a 7Eleven and you're a 7Rewards loyalty member (again, free to sign up), you can receive one free cup of hot coffee with the purchase of any baked good Wednesday. You can also get a free extra large hot coffee with any purchase through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app.

• And if you visit a participating Pilot Flying J travel center Wednesday, you can get a free coffee by using the myRewards Plus free coffee offer through the app. The offer is good for any size dispensed hot, iced or cold brew Pilot coffee, and is good at more than 600 participating travel centers.