This time of year, when the weather begins to cool and autumn decorations appear, many in Lancaster County can almost taste the fresh turkey and filling for the holidays.

It’s when the house is perfumed with hunger-inducing aromas permeating the kitchen, set to the soundtrack of football games on TV, and followed by so many enjoyable requisite, naps.

Maybe you make a trip to your favorite farm to buy your turkey as one of your holiday traditions. Maybe you’d like to try a local farm-raised bird this year, or maybe you’re not from the area and you need to know where to go for your first Lancaster holiday season turkey.

Here is our yearly breakdown of who has this year’s birds ready for you to transform in your oven for a picture-perfect holiday meal.

This story will be updated on LancasterOnline at lanc.news/Turkeys2022 if there are any changes or additions as Thanksgiving approaches.

ESBENSHADE TURKEY FARM

• Where: 109 Esbenshade Road, Ronks.

• What: Broad-breasted white cage-free turkeys with no growth hormones and fed an all-natural vegetarian diet mixture of corn and soy.

• Whole turkey options: 10 to 30 pounds, sold fresh ($5.19/pound).

• How to order: Call 717-687-7631 to order on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Pickup: At the farm, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to Wednesday, Nov. 23. At Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, Manheim Township, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. At Leisure Lanes Bowling & Golf Center, 3440 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

SHENK’S POULTRY

• Where: Lancaster Central Market.

• What: Broad-breasted white turkeys sourced from a farm in Lititz.

• Whole turkey options: Turkeys from 10 to 30 pounds ($3.49 per pound).

• How to order: Call 717-391-7770, or stop by the stand at Central Market.

• Pickup: Pickup either Tuesday, Nov. 22, or Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the stand.

LIVENGOOD FAMILY FARM

• Where: 1648 Morningside Drive, West Lampeter Township.

• What: Corn/soy/GMO-free broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture.

• Whole turkey options: Fresh (never frozen) from 12 to 20 pounds dressed weight; presentation options include whole or cut.

• Pricing: $50 deposit; $4.75 per pound picked up at the farm; $5.80 per pound picked up at Clark Park Farmers Market in Philadelphia.

• How to order: Preorders and deposits are accepted online until the supply is gone.

• Pickup: Select Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday pickup for Thanksgiving week.

LINDENHOF FARM

• Where: 2170 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood.

• What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture.

• Turkey options: Small-jumbo white turkeys (8 to 25+ pounds); half a turkey (8 to 12 pounds); whole breast (3 to 9 pounds); turkey quarters and turkey wings.

• Pricing: $20 deposit, $4.90 per pound for white turkeys, and $9.60 per pound for heritage turkeys. Whole breasts are $9.50 per pound. Wings and quarters are $4.50 per pound.

• How to order: Preorder online at Lindenhoffarm.com.

n Pickup: Available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the farm, or at North Star Orchard, 3232 Limestone Road, Cochranville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

MIRROR IMAGE FARMS

• Where: 2365 River Road, Bainbridge.

• What: Chemical-free, non-GMO broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture. Twenty turkeys left at the time of writing; call 717-522-9723 to check the supply and inquire early for next year. The perennial pasture-based farm raises grass-fed beef and pastured pork and chicken, and once a year they raise one flock of turkeys.

• Whole turkey options: Whole turkeys range from 12 to 22 pounds, with an average of 16 pounds ($5.50 per pound).

• How to order: Reserve turkeys by emailing mirrorimagefarms@gmail.com.

• Pickup: Turkeys will be butchered Thursday, Nov. 3, and available to be picked up at the farm in Bainbridge after that. Most turkeys will be purchased frozen.

• More info: mirrorimagefarms.com.

HORSESHOE RANCH POTTSTOWN

• Where: 3500 Coventryville Road, Pottstown; formerly located in Willow Street, Horseshoe Ranch still has many Lancaster County customers.

• What: Pasture-raised, broad-breasted white turkeys.

• Whole turkey options: Medium and large.

• Pricing: $50 deposit, $6.10 per pound.

• How to order: Horseshoeranchpa.com.

• Pickup: The farm in Pottstown.

DANDA FARMS

• Where: 603 Lititz Road, Manheim.

• What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on pasture.

• Whole turkey options: They offer two options, both pasture-raised: certified organic and non-GMO. Size options: 12 to 16 pounds and 16 to 20 pounds.

• Pricing: Organic turkey, $7.31 per pound; non-GMO, $5.87 per pound.

• How to order: Stop at the farm store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday or Friday or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Email dandafarms@yahoo.com or call the office at 717-627-7840 and leave a message for a return call. The order deadline is by 4 p.m. Nov. 11, although the earlier the order is placed, the better the selection. A $20 deposit is required at the time of order.

• Pickup: Only at the farm store. Turkeys arrive Friday, Nov. 18.

• Pickup: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

MEADOW RUN FARM

• Where: 727 Rettew Mill Road, Lititz.

• What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on green pastures, moved frequently, supplemented with the farm’s chemical-free, homegrown feed ration.

• Whole turkey options: Frozen, available now; purchase or preorder and choose your size: 10 to 22 pounds; $4.75 per pound. (The selection continues to dwindle.)

• How to order: Call at 717-733-4832 or email meadowrun@emypeople.net.

• Pickup: At the farm store (which has a Lititz address but is close to Ephrata).

LANCASTER CENTRAL MARKET HOLIDAY HOURS Thanksgiving holiday week hours at Lancaster Central Market are: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22; Wednesday, Nov. 23; Friday, Nov. 25; and Saturday, Nov. 26.

AVIAN FLU AND TURKEY PRICES The elephant in the room for the U.S. market for holiday turkeys this year has been the effect of the avian flu on turkey inventory and prices according to a CNBC.com story from last week (lanc.news/FluTurkeyPrice). While avian flu in large production flocks is not uncommon, it is usually balanced out by the flu receding in the hot summer months. Also, as turkeys are harvested and frozen for holiday tables throughout the year, it hasn’t been as big of an issue in the past. This year though, major turkey growers for companies like Jenni-O have been hit hard by avian flu — brought on by wild migrating birds — that did not back off in the summer, according to the CNBC story. Millions of turkeys were destroyed this year, including in Midwestern and Southern states, leaving inventory low. Paired with high fuel, feed and labor costs for farmers, prices for turkeys at markets are, subsequently, high. When we asked several of the farmers included in our local turkey list, they said the effect of avian flu on flocks here in Lancaster County has been minimal to nonexistent. That is despite many Lancaster County turkey farmers utilizing procedures requiring their turkeys to be in a pasture outdoors, leaving them susceptible to migrating birds and other wildlife. A watchful eye, rotation of where turkeys are located and limitation of unneeded human presence have all been successful mitigation techniques for farmers here at in Lancaster County. If avian flu is a concern as you plan for your holiday dinner, this is good news for those who are looking to support local farmers by purchasing their turkeys. — Brandon Rapp