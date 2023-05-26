For home chefs, the return of warm weather also marks the return of some of their favorite seasonal recipes: strawberry pies, homemade strawberry jam, shortcake and more.

With the month-long season to satisfy your strawberry cravings upon us, these nine pick-your-own berry farms are here to help you get your hands on the summer delicacy.

The season is only just beginning, and while supply is expected to last through the month of June, farmers around the county encourage patrons to come as soon as possible to make the most of the harvest. Be sure to call or check online ahead of your visit to any of these locations to get the latest update on hours and supply.

Brook Lawn Farm Markets

2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

When: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (starting Monday, May 29). The last time that patrons can enter the field is 11:30 a.m.

Details: Strawberries are sold for $5.50 per quart, $5 for six or more quarts. Containers are provided. Cash is preferred, however card is also accepted. Options include pick-your-own or pre-picked.

For more information and updates: 717-569-4748; facebook.com/BrookLawnFarmMarket/.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

When: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Strawberries are sold for $6 per quart, $20 for a 5-quart bucket. Cash, card and Apple Pay are accepted. Cherry Hill Orchards expects their supply to last for roughly two more weeks. Options include pick-your-own or pre-picked.

For more information and updates: facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards.

EverFresh Produce Farm Market

3145 Division Highway, New Holland

When: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Strawberries are sold for $2.25 per pound, $2 per pound for 20 pounds or more. Cash, card and check are accepted. They ask that patrons stop in at the market before heading out into the field to be given directions. Options include pick-your-own or pre-picked.

For more information and updates: 717-354-3922.

Farm Wagon Produce

1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl

When: Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Strawberries are sold for $2.50 per pound, $2 per pound for 20 lb or more. Cash, card and check are all accepted. Options include pick-your-own or pre-picked.

For more information and updates:reallancastercounty.com/markets-2/roadside-farm-markets/farm-wagon-produce/.

Hoover’s Farm

30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz

When: Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Pre-picked strawberries are $5.95 per quart. Pick-your-own strawberries are $2 per pound. Patrons are allowed to bring their own containers, however the farm also provides containers. Hoover’s Farm asks that visitors check in at the market before they head out to the fields to start picking.

For more information and updates: 717-733-1048; hooversfarm.co/.

Kreider’s Strawberries

169 Buch Avenue, Lancaster

When: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. until supplies last (usually around 4 p.m.)

Details: Though Kreider’s is not yet open for pick-your-own, they are currently operating out of a stand selling pre-picked strawberries. When up-and-running, pick-your-own will be $5.25 per quart, containers provided. Cash and check are accepted.

For more information and updates: facebook.com/people/Kreiders-Strawberries/100054669014734/.

Kauffman Orchards

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Strawberries are sold for $5 per quart or $27 for a 5.5-pound box. Cash and credit are accepted.

For more information and updates: 717-768-0050;facebook.com/KauffmanOrchards/; https://kauffman.farm/.

Shenk’s Berry Farm

911 Disston View Drive, Lititz

When: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. (Hours beginning Tuesday, May 30.)

Details: Strawberries are sold for $3.75 per quart. Shenk’s accepts cash, check and Pennsylvania FMNP vouchers. Containers are provided. Shenk’s does not sell pre-picked strawberries.

For more information and updates: 717-626-6194; shenkberryfarm.com/.

Weaver’s Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

When: Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (On Memorial Day, Weaver’s Orchard is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Details: Strawberries are sold for 7.99-8.99 per quart, depending on the size of the berries. Cash and card are accepted. Options include pick-your-own and pre-picked.

For more information and updates: weaversorchard.com/.