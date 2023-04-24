Pretzels have long been a popular snack in Pennsylvania. And Lancaster County has a longer pretzel history than most places in America; it contains the first commercial pretzel bakery in the country — Julius Sturgis in Lititz.

So it’s no wonder we all get excited when National Pretzel Day rolls around each year — as it will this Wednesday. The excitement is compounded by the freebies and deals some pretzel businesses offer on April 26.

National Pretzel Day has local origins, as well; in 1983, then-U.S. Rep. Robert Walker, who represented Lancaster County in Congress from 1977-97, decided there should be a day commemorating his favorite food — the pretzel.

In 2003, Pennsylvania’s then-Gov. Ed Rendell made it official by setting April 26 as National Pretzel Day.

Here are some of the places offering freebies and specials for National Pretzel Day on Wednesday; this list will be updated online at lanc.news/PretzelDay23 if other deals are announced.

— Philly Pretzel Factory, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a soft-pretzel business this year, will give away one free pretzel per customer on Wednesday.

The company has a location at 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

— At Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery, they’ll be offering $1 soft pretzels (regularly $1.50) all day Wednesday. In addition, customers who make a purchase Wednesday will get a free 1-ounce pack of hard pretzels.

The bakery, founded in1861, is at 219 E. Main St., Lititz.

— Wish the staff at Hammond Pretzel Bakery Inc. a “Happy Pretzel Day” on Wednesday, and you’ll get 10% off your purchase and your name submitted for a chance to win a pretzel prize.

Hammond is at 716 S. West End Ave., Lancaster.

— Download the Auntie Anne’s app on your device and sign up for the company’s rewards program and you’ll get an offer on Wednesday to redeem for a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel at participating locations.

The Lancaster County-founded national pretzel chain has locations including Walmart, Dutch Wonderland and Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East; at Park City Center; and food trucks around the Lancaster area.

— At Immergut Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels, they’ll be celebrating by offering customers $1 soft pretzels (regularly $2.59 apiece) on Wednesday.

The Immergut store is at 3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse.

— Just over the county line, in Berks County, Tom Sturgis Pretzels is giving away a free bag of pretzels on Wednesday. The giveaway will start with one 14-ounce bag of Chris B’s Pretzels per customer. If the company’s supply of that variety of pretzel is exhausted before the end of the day, the the giveaway will continue with a bag of one of the pretzel bakery’s other varieties — still just one to a customer.

Tom Sturgis Pretzels is located at 2267 Lancaster Pike, Shillington.

— Dutch County Hand Rolled Soft Pretzels has just placed a 10% off coupon on its Facebook page that’s good through June 20. Supply your email, and you’ll receive a code for the one-use-only coupon for a purchase at the bakery, 26 W. Main St., Mount Joy.

The Facebook page is: facebook.com/dchspretzels.