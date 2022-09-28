Fall weather is coffee weather.

So what better time of year to observe National Coffee Day? Some national and regional stores, eateries and coffee shop chains are offering freebies and discounts on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Here’s a list of some of the store chains, with locations in or very near Lancaster County, that have announced they are offering Coffee Day deals — Thursday only, unless otherwise specified. Many of these discounts require that you download a loyalty program app or be a member of a rewards program to get the discount

This list will be updated as more National Coffee Day deals are announced.

Before you fill up that cup, be sure to check that your local store is participating in these deals.

• Dunkin is offering its DDPerks loyalty program members one free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase. You must be a member of the loyalty program to redeem the offer.

• Duck Donuts is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any doughnut purchase. You can redeem the offer by placing your order at a Duck Donuts shop or ordering online using code COFFEEDAY; rewards members can use the reward they’ll receive on the app.

• All Sheetz rewards members can get a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item. The promotion, which is valid at all Sheetz locations, can be redeemed through the store’s MySheetz Rewards app for any size cold brew. You must have downloaded the app to get the free coffee.

• On Thursday, the Panera Bread chain is launching a MyPanera Week for members of its MyPanera loyalty program. If you subscribe to the chain’s Unlimited Sip Club on Thursday (which is $11 a month), you’ll receive two months’ membership free in observance of Coffee Day. Those who’ve already joined get $2 off select barista beverages and smoothies. You’ll need the app to participate.

• Royal Farms is offering a free hot or iced coffee, any size, for registered members of the company's Rofo Rewards loyalty program. You must be a registered member of the rewards program to get the free coffee, which entails downloading the rewards app.

• Wawa is offering its registered Wawa Rewards a free coffee. Members can use the rewards app to scan the reward coupon at the store. Wawa is also winding up its monthlong "Cheers to Classrooms" promotion, in which any teacher or school administrator can get a free hot coffee, any size, every day through Friday, Sept. 30. Details are on Wawa's website.

• If you're traveling in the region Thursday and stop in to a participating Pilot Flying J Travel Center, you can have your pick of hot or cold coffee for your free cup. According to a news release, you can get a free cup of coffee — any size of a dispensed hot, iced, cold brew or frozen Pilot coffee — when you redeem the offer that you must have the myRewards Plus app downloaded to receive. The release says Pilot Flying J recently added frozen coffee and fall flavors including Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan, Macchu Picchu Bean-to-Cup and Southern Pecan Cold Brew to its coffee menu.