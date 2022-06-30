There's good news Corn Wagon fans who have been keeping their ears open for the announcement of sweet corn season.

The popular Millersville roadside produce stand owned by the Brenneman family will kick off sweet corn season just in time for July 4 barbecues.

The Corn Wagon, located at the 2100 block Millersville Road in Lancaster, will have sweet corn available $4 for 13 ears beginning from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The stand is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday from July to November, weather permitting. For updates, visit the Corn Wagon's website and Facebook page.

Due to weather conditions, productions costs and other factors, sweet corn season varies across the region. Farmers who have experienced favorable conditions will be able to have sweet corn available for July 4, while others may not have corn available until early August. The typical timeline ranges from July to September.

“Despite the variables that we have experienced this growing season across the state, I hope you will take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy local sweet corn this year from farmers markets and roadside stands,” said Rick Ebert, President of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau in a press release.