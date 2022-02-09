Have you been waiting for the minty, sweet Shamrock Shake to return to McDonald's?

There's finally a release date.

McDonald's announced Wednesday in a press release that the Shamrock Shake will return nationwide on Monday, Feb. 21.

Alongside the Shamrock Shake will be the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which is an Oreo McFlurry made with Shamrock Shake flavoring.

In addition to the return of the beloved milkshake, McDonald's also released the color hex code for the Shamrock Shake, #cbf2ac.

There's a mystery surrounding the hex code, and a reward for some of the first people to figure it out.

"And starting Feb. 21, our Shamrock green hex code just might unlock another tasty secret. That is, if you know where to look. Be one of the first to figure out the mystery and you could get a little something special from us," says McDonald's in a press release.