The first half of September is what I like to think of as the “sweet spot,” when late summer sun meets the faintly crisp air of early fall and the produce is both majestic and abundant. From fruits and vegetables to herbs and edible fungi, the variety in this magic moment is second to none, with something truly for everyone. In my opinion, there is no better time to eat locally. I may have done a little happy dance last week when I discovered concord grapes at A.B. Orchards (5766-5768 White Oak Road, Paradise), plump and floral. By the time you read this, I'll have transformed them into jelly.

My only words of advice: Run; don’t walk to your favorite farm stand or market; ingredients that straddle seasons tend to quickly disappear. If you see your favorite summer ingredient, seize the moment and stock up and freeze for later.

Here’s what we’ve spotted in the past week at local farm stands, with ideas from our archives for putting them to good use.

Apples

Local apple season is officially underway, with different varieties making their seasonal debut every week until November.

Looking for a refresher? Last fall I sampled 12 varieties of apples. See my tasting notes here.

Another idea: make an apple coffee cake.

Basil

See our how-to video on making basil pesto here.

Beets

Ketchup need not be limited to tomatoes. See a recipe for beet ketchup here.

Eggplant

Consider this hearty Indian-spiced ratatouille, which gets better on the next day, or slice up a few eggplants into rounds, roast or grill for a stash that you can repurpose all week long.

Figs

If you are lucky enough to have a fig tree in your yard, you know you are in a race with the squirrels and the birds. With a small handful, I like to slice in half, drizzle with honey, garnish with basil and serve with blue cheese as part of a salad or maybe throw it all onto pizza.

When I can score a few pounds, I like to roast them until totally surrendered or make jam, which is the absolute best as part of a cheese plate.

Lettuces

Cooler evenings and mornings mean that salad greens are back in rotation until the first frost. Here's how to wash and dry lettuce for a supremely tasty salad.

Pears

It may feel a tad early for pears, but file the details for these poached pears, which take the edge off a chilly evening (and were perfect for our downsized Thanksgiving last year).

Peppers, sweet and hot

Here's how to make stuffed bell peppers that are actually attractive and if you're up for a project, I share the details for lacto-fermented hot sauce with chile peppers (which is on my to-do list as well).

Italian “prune” plums

These deep purple oblong beauties come late in the season, and in my opinion, are better for baking and jam making than eating out of hand. Fruit buckle or sweet galette, anyone?

Tomatillos

The smell of tomatillos roasting is one of my favorite smells of September. I share the how-to details for putting them into salsa or using them in bean chili.

Tomatoes

Cherry tomato cobbler for now, freezer marinara for later and slow-roasted tomatoes for in between!

Winter squash

The season is just getting started; get schooled on the many varieties that grow in Lancaster. Then make squash toast!

Still hanging on, but not for much longer

— Blackberries

— Corn

— Cucumbers

—Lima beans

— Peaches

—Snap beans

—Summer squash

—Watermelon and cantaloupe

Many of these summer goodies freeze well for later. Check out our guide to putting up summer vegetables in the freezer.