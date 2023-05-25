Next week, celebrate First Friday with a Farm Show milkshake in hand.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association, perhaps known best for being the milkshake vendor at the PA Farm Show, will have a stand in Ewell Plaza Friday, offering free milkshakes to the first 1,000 people who want one.

This free milkshake giveaway is in collaboration with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, PA Dairy Princesses, Star Rock Farms (based in Conestoga and Brogue in York County) and other sponsors.

There will also be games on site and an area dedicated to calves.

The event will run from 6-10 p.m. First Friday, and the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association will hand out milkshakes until they're gone.

For more information, visit padairymens.com.