You are not imagining things. Cream cheese is yet one more supermarket staple that has disappeared from store shelves in recent weeks. Supply chain issues are partly to blame, as with so many other consumer goods. But so is a cyberattack in October at Schreiber Foods, a leading cream cheese producer in Wisconsin, that shut down production for days, as reported by Bloomberg.

While you wait for cream cheese inventory to return to normal (whatever that is in a pandemic era), there is something you can do: make your own.

The inspiration comes from Deb Perlman, the longtime food blogger better known as Smitten Kitchen, who shared her cream cheesing adventures in the early months of the pandemic. At first, I was skeptical, but as Perlman writes, making cream cheese is similar to making other fresh cheese, like ricotta.

What sets Perlman’s recipe apart from many other recipes in cheese-making books is the use of white vinegar as the coagulant (versus rennet). It also lacks the stabilizers that give mass-produced cream cheese its spreadable, yet mortar-like qualities. The resulting texture is stiff enough to spread with a knife like peanut butter but falls short of a gluey paste (a good thing, in my opinion).

My cream cheese preferences lean plain (versus flavored), but if mix-ins are your thing, I see great potential for stirring in chopped scallions, herbs, smoked salmon, or whatever makes your brunching self happy. Happy trails — and do let me know how your own adventure goes. It’s an hour well spent.

DIY CREAM CHEESE

Adapted from Smittenkitchen.com.

Makes about 1 cup. Amounts can be doubled.

For the greatest chance of success, you want full-fat milk and cream. Learn from my mistakes and avoid ultra-pasteurized milk; it does not curdle as readily as pasteurized or non-homogenized milk (the kind that has the cream at the top). An instant-read thermometer is recommended so that you heat the milk mixture to almost boiling (but without scalding).

Ingredients:

4 cups whole milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons fine sea salt

3 tablespoons white vinegar

Directions:

1. Line a fine-meshed sieve with cheesecloth or kitchen muslin. (I fastened the loose ends with a rubber band to keep it in place.) Set sieve over a large bowl.

2. Place the milk, cream and salt in a medium saucepan set over medium-high heat. Set the thermometer inside the pan or clip it to one side. Heat the mixture until it reaches a temperature of 200 to 205 F; you may also notice a small network of bubbles or foam. Remove from the heat and add the vinegar. Cover and let it sit undisturbed for 8 minutes. You should be able to see large curds forming; if not, let it sit for another 2 or 3 minutes.

3. Pour through the lined sieve and let the curds separate from the whey, which will accumulate in the bowl below. The curds should look well drained and even a tad dry; this may take up to 30 minutes, depending on the thickness of the liner.

4. Scoop the curds out of the liner and transfer to a food processor or mini chopper. Blend until smooth. You can eat right away or refrigerate to set up more. Keeps for about 1 week.