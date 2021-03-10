Have you ever heard the saying, “You are what you eat?”

If you have, then you may be aware that the foods we consume on a regular basis can impact our well-being.

In honor of March being National Nutrition Month, it is fitting to discuss the latest nutrition recommendations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The ninth edition of the 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans was released at the end of December. The recommendations are updated and released every five years, reflecting current nutrition science.

The 2015-20 Dietary Guidelines explained the importance of a healthy eating plan. These guidelines did not discern between different age groups. The suggestions were for all people at every stage of life.

The 2020-25 guidelines break the information down into life stages: infants and toddlers, children and adolescents, adults, women who are pregnant or lactating and older adults. They are also broken down based on age and sex, different calorie needs and different physical activity levels.

The new guidelines emphasize creating a nutrient-rich eating pattern that works for your lifestyle — fitting in what you like, your way of life, your cultural traditions and any financial limitations.

Why do we have the Dietary Guidelines for Americans? We have the recommendations to provide advice on what to eat and drink to meet nutrient needs, promote health and prevent disease. When a healthy eating pattern is not followed, important nutrients like calcium, potassium, dietary fiber and vitamin D may not be consumed in adequate amounts, which can increase risk of developing nutrition-related chronic diseases.

When important nutrients are missing in the diet and not adequately balanced, other nutrients like added sugar, saturated fat and sodium may be consumed in high amounts.

Statistics and principles

The guidelines state that:

• 63% of the American public is exceeding the added sugar recommendation of limiting added sugar to 10% of total calories from added sugars.

• 77% of the U.S. population exceeds the saturated fat recommendation of limiting saturated fat to 10% of total calories. This can increase the risk of developing heart disease and other chronic disease issues.

• 90% of Americans exceed the chronic disease risk reduction limits for sodium. On average, Americans consume between 3,000 and 4,000 mg of sodium daily. Limit sodium intake to 2,300 mg daily.

To understand how much of each food group you should be consuming daily, use resources from USDA’s consumer-friendly MyPlate Plan at myplate.gov/myplate-plan, or the dietary guidelines at dietaryguidelines.gov.

You can also determine your calorie needs using the MyPlate Plan, or seek advice from a registered dietitian.

The 3 key principles of the guidelines are:

• 1. Meet nutritional needs primarily from nutrient-dense foods and beverages.

• 2. Choose a variety of options from each food group .

• 3. Pay attention to portion size.

Nutrient-dense foods provide vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting components and have little added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium.

Healthy eating pattern

According to the dietary guidelines, the core elements of a healthy eating pattern are:

• Vegetables of all types: Dark green; red and orange; beans, peas and lentils; starchy; and other vegetables.

• Fruits, especially whole fruit.

• Grains, at least half of which are whole grain.

• Dairy, including fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese and/or lactose-free versions and fortified soy beverages and yogurt alternatives.

• Protein foods, including lean meats, poultry and eggs; seafood; beans, peas and lentils; and nuts, seeds, and soy products.

• Oils, including vegetable oils and oils in food, such as seafood and nuts.

• Limiting foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium, and limiting alcoholic beverages.

Use these tips to put yourself on the path to a healthy life.

Stay safe, and stay healthy!

Sources: U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the My Plate Plan.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.