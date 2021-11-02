In between the weddings, baptisms and regular church business, the online events calendar at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church reads more like a restaurant kitchen diary: “Saturday 9 a.m., syruping baklava pans; Monday 6 p.m., macaroni prep.; 9 a.m. Wednesday, pastitsio prep (3 shifts).”

Some 200 church volunteers, who have been rolling, stuffing, baking and portioning since late September, are in the final stretch of food prep for this weekend’s main event, the 63rd annual Greek Bazaar. Due to COVID-19, the two-day extravaganza is limited once again to drive-thru, but the amount of food on offer will feel anything but.

“We are still planning for 10,000 meals,” said co-chair Kosta Kontanis, referring to the popular “traditional Greek platter,” which is back on the menu this year. The platter is a greatest hits of Greek favorites, including a baked chicken leg scented with a Greek tomato sauce, a pair of spinach pies (aka spanakopita), pastitsio (“Greek lasagna” with ground beef), Greek salad and a roll from nearby Alfred & Sam’s Italian Bakery.

“Essentially, we are running a small restaurant for two days,” said co-chair Alex Schramm, to which this reporter replied, “Large is more like it.”

Schramm and Kontanis have got a pantry list to prove it, too. (See our sidebar with more details on what it takes to prepare for a food sale of this size.)

In addition to baklava and katafi, three traditional Greek cookies will be available (finikia, kourambiethes and koularakia) along with the sweet fritters known as loukamathes and rice pudding.

This year’s savory items, much of which is available frozen, include yiaprakia (stuffed grape leaves, with ground beef), moussaka and tiropita (cheese pies).

As the main fundraising event for this congregation of 550 families, the Greek Bazaar earmarks one-third of proceeds to various charities, many of which are in Lancaster County, Schramm said. But the multi-week lead-up of rolling grape leaves and cookies with her fellow congregants carries an equally important, but non-monetary value, one of fellowship.

“We had eight to 10 ladies today 75 years and older,” said Schramm, who spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline last week after a long day of making the cinnamon cookies known as finikia. “They come and they hang out and they’re rolling and sitting with friends and speaking Greek. That’s pretty special.”

IF YOU GO

What: 63rd annual Greek Food Bazaar.

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Tickets are $15, an equal exchange for the traditional Greek platter or the pastry variety box. Pricing varies for other menu items, starting at $5.

Ordering: Online ordering available until 10 p.m. Friday; visit annunciation-greek-orthodox-church.square.site. Day-of ordering also welcome.

More info: annunciationorthodox.org.