As Lent begins today, Catholics are planning their menus for the next several Fridays, when they’re called upon — under church tradition — to abstain from eating meat. That often means fixing fish dishes. But some local churches will do the cooking for you — whether you’re abstaining from meat for Lent or just love fish.

They’re offering fish and other meatless dishes on Fridays (and, in one case, Wednesdays) from now through the week before Easter.

Some churches pivoted to running take-out-only events earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, and will still offer that option this year.

Here’s a sampling of churches around Lancaster County that are offering meatless Lenten meals. Some don’t accept credit cards for payment, so be sure to bring cash or a check.

ST. PETER ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, COLUMBIA

• When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday, March 4 through April 8.

• Where: The church is at 121 S. 2 St., Columbia.

• Details: The church has been holding its annual fish fry during Lent for more than 40 years. Platters, sandwiches and sides are available to eat in or for take-out. Platters include a fish or other seafood entree along with french fries, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, vegetable and a dinner roll. Drinks, along with desserts made by women of the parish, are also available for purchase. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

• Price: For platters, baked cod, $12; fried fillet of fish, $10; fried oysters, $14; fried clam strips, $8; fish sticks, $9; fried shrimp, $14; and fried scallops, $14. Fried fish fillet sandwiches are $5 and fried oyster sandwiches are $6.50. Sides include cheesy bread sticks, $1 each; marinara sauce, 50 cents; macaroni and cheese, $2.50; coleslaw, $1; french fries, $3; and stewed tomatoes, 50 cents. Homemade soups are $2.50 a bowl, $5 a pint and $10 a quart, and include potato on March 4 and 25, Italian vegetable on March 11 and April 1; and broccoli and cheese on March 18 and April 8.

• Information: stpetercolumbiapa.org.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, CORNWALL

• When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today and every Wednesday, March 9 to April 6.

• Where: The church is at 2596 Cornwall Road, Cornwall.

• Details: Fish Feast Wednesdays meals are available by drive-thru or take-out only. Menu items include baked or fried fish, baked potato or fresh-cut french fries, applesauce or coleslaw and home-baked desserts by the church’s Bernie’s Bakers.

• Price: Adults, $12; kids under 12, $5.

• Information: sacredheartcornwall.org.

ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, ELIZABETHTOWN

• When: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 4 through April 8.

• Where: The church parking lot; for GPS directions, use the address 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown.

• Details: Drive-thru only; first come, first served. Menu includes a 6-ounce beer-batter fried fish fillet, homemade french fries, a roll, coleslaw, applesauce, tartar sauce and a cookie.

• Price: $12.50.

• Information: stpeteretown.org.

ST. ANNE CATHOLIC CHURCH, LANCASTER

• When: Weekends beginning this week and running through the weekend of April 8 to 10. Pickup times for meals are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 10:30 to 11 a.m. Sundays.

• Where: The church is located at 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster.

• Details: In lieu of running a traditional fish fry this year, the church will be offering weekly take-out meatless meals of soup and, every other week starting this week, egg rolls. The soups are different every week: with tomato and basil tortellini this week, followed by white bean chili, potato, mushroom barley, Maryland crab and French onion.

• Price: $10 per quart for the soup; egg rolls are six for $6 on the weeks they’re offered. You must send in an order form and payment by Monday of the week for which you’re ordering a weekend meal.

• Information: Find the order form online at stannechurch.org, or call the church at 717-392-2225 for information.

CATHOLIC WORKER HOUSE OF LANCASTER

• When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18.

• Where: Meals will be available at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster.

• Details: Food for this one-day fish fry will be provided by Hresko’s Bar-B-Que Pit of Lebanon. The meal includes fried fish, fresh-cut french fries, coleslaw and a roll. Meals are take-out only.

• Price: $12. Tickets must be purchased this week for this fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Worker House of Lancaster.

• Information: To buy tickets, visit the Facebook page, facebook.com/catholicworkeroflancaster, for a PayPal link; send an email to catholicworkerhouse@gmail.com or call 717-842-0681.