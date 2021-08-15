Each year at fair time, Cy Fritz changes up his changing routine. “I’d go into the garage and get undressed there,” Fritz says. “And my wife would wash my clothes right away.” That’s because they smelled like hot oil and funnel cake batter. Lancaster County washing machines will soon be humming as fair season kicks into high gear and Fritz — along with many of his fellow Rotarians and members of other community groups — reports for duty, making and selling fair food.

Some will be working near trucks and stands staffed by people for whom selling food is an occupation. But for the many volunteer workers, it’s a somewhat unofficial part of membership dues. It’s tradition.

A few days of sometimes backbreaking work helps their organizations do what they do for the rest of the year.

Money raised at the West Lampeter Fair by Lancaster South Rotary allows that club to provide scholarships to students at three area high schools, says Fritz, who for years headed his organization’s food efforts.

“We’ve tried some other things here and there,” Fritz says. “But it’s going to be very difficult to find a fundraiser that brings the kind of funds that funnel cakes do.”

Funnel cakes, that is, and one other specialty that works on the club’s burners.

“Somewhere in the early 2000s, one of our members had a tent at a fair up in New York, and they were making fried Oreos,” Fritz says. “The member brought this idea up, and we decided we’d do those. But we call them ‘road apples.’ Road apples are a signature of Lancaster County, so that’s how we sell them.”

And they sell a lot. How many exactly?

“It’s hard to tell. We’ve never been able to keep track of the individual funnel cakes that we sell,” he says. “We’re making them that quickly — full on — especially from about 5 o’clock to 9 o’clock at night.”

Thousands of sales

The Quarryville Lions typically turn between 7,000 and 8,000 pounds of potatoes into french fries annually at the Solanco Fair, says Rich Frutchey, who had been the club’s fry sous-chef of sorts and has now taken the helm.

“The most we ever sold was 11,200 pounds. That was our record, and I don’t think we’ll ever do that again,” he says. “The stars just aligned that year. We had great help, the crowd was unbelievable and everybody just wanted to eat fries.”

His club has also sold oyster sandwiches. There’s a chance those may not happen come September. Frutchey says organizers are discussing concentrating all available manpower on fries as an option to keep lines moving outside the basic block, ballfield-adjacent building that the Quarryville Lions use each year.

The Wakefield Lions set up nearby and average during the Solanco Fair about 3,500 burgers, 850 baked potatoes, 1,800 orders of chicken tenders, 750 pork barbecue sandwiches and 3,600 sausage sandwiches, says Doug Dalrymple, who heads up that club’s food efforts.

He says they do that by having about 30 Lions working on any given day plus help from about 20 “Friends of the Lions” – mostly scholarship recipients and volunteers from various organizations that receive Wakefield Lions support.

Susquehanna Trucking has long donated fair refrigeration storage to the Wakefield Lions, who in turn share that with the Quarryville Lions plus the local Eastern Star group. Together, says Dalrymple, the three organizations typically move about 5,000 Turkey Hill beverages.

“What people are going to drink is anybody’s guess. One year they’ll drink a lot of Coke. Next year it’s more Diet Coke,” Frutchey says. “You’re never quite sure.”

“I’m not too wild about the ordering and that part of it,” Frutchey says. “But once things get going? Being in there and seeing what’s going on at the stand? I like that.”

The higher the sales, the more money there is to donate when others come asking for help with projects ranging from community pool renovations to playground equipment.

Munchies galore

Each organization puts a slightly different offering on the county’s cumulative fair plate. Click on the Manheim Community Farm Show’s list of nonprofit food vendors and you’ll see menu items like fried candy from the Manheim Ice Hockey Club, macaroni and cheese from the Women’s Club of Manheim, soft pretzels and egg sandwiches from the local Democratic Committee and apple dumplings from the Manheim Central Republican Committee.

Sometimes, it’s a hodgepodge of flavors from a single group.

“We have a guy who does a stuffed pepper soup. We’ve got a ham and bean. We do roast beef. Just a variety,” says Michael Grant, a fair food guru of the Denver Lions Club.

That group’s chicken pot pie typically draws a large Denver Fair crowd. Grant says the technique for that dish was passed down by his mother-in-law to his wife.

At the Ephrata Fair in September, the East Cocalico Lions are slated to make their classic oyster sandwiches and the Akron Lions their famous toasted cheeseburgers. For the latter, six steers have been scheduled for butchering, says Brenda Fetter, Akron Lions president. Each of those creations is 1/4-pound of beef sort of squished into a grilled cheese sandwich.

“Some restaurants have tried things like them,” Fetter says. “But for some reason, these just taste better.”

The New Holland Lions have a long-established reputation for ham sandwiches at their hometown fair.

“There are people who come to the fair just for those,” says Gina Black-Dissinger, who describes the sandwiches as meat basted with a secret sauce, grilled, then piled high on a bun. She’s says she’s not normally a ham fan but loves those and always buys extra to freeze. Granted, Black-Dissinger is a bit biased. She’s married to a New Holland Lion. But she notes that the ham sandwiches were her New Holland Farmers Fair favorite before that.

Making milkshakes

For many fairgoers in a county with strong dairy roots, it’s the milkshakes that are a must.

Between 10,000 and 11,000 milkshakes are sold during a typical Solanco Fair, says fair General Manager Scott Peiffer. That’s thanks in part to a farmer board member who built a special cup rack in a temperature-controlled trailer. It allows for pre-dipping ice cream during slower times in preparation for the evening crush, Peiffer says. He keeps a technician on standby throughout the fair, ready to respond when one or two of the shake mixers overheat, as they inevitably do.

Those Solanco Fair shakes are made by volunteers from several community groups who take turns working the stand, earning their groups a share in the profits. There’s a similar shake-profit-sharing situation at the Elizabethtown Fair, where community groups take shifts helping Elizabethtown Grange members dip ice cream and blend it with locally sourced milk.

Grange Master Matt Espenshade says the sign for Grange milkshakes now on display at the Elizabethtown Historical Society is from 1982 – the inaugural year for the organization that provides community service and agriculture education, and is involved in grassroots legislation.

Grange shakes were $1 that year. They’ll be $5 at the 2021 fair, which starts Aug. 23. Material costs have risen, says Espenshade, noting that this is the organization’s only fundraiser for the year. The Grange typically sells about 10,000 chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes.

“It’s a lot of work, but I do like it,” Espenshade says. “For one week out of the year, we buckle down for the betterment of our community.”