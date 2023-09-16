For many Lancaster County residents, autumn begins in earnest with their first bite of a crisp, local apple.

Those looking to spend a fall day picking their own apples can head out to these nine farms — located in or near Lancaster County — all of which are offering pick-your-own this season.

BRECKNOCK ORCHARDS

390 Orchard Road, Mohnton

• When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. (Hours through October. Farm market and pick-your-own hours change starting in November.)

• Details: Pick 20 pounds or more for $2 per pound; less than 20 pounds will cost you $2.50 per pound. Bring your own containers or purchase containers at the orchard for around $2-3 each.

• Info:For updates: brecknockorchard.com; facebook.com/brecknockorchard; 717-445-5704.

CHERRY HILL ORCHARDS

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

• When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Available through October.

• Details: Boxes of varying sizes are available for $15, $25 and $40.

• Info: For updates: cherryhillorchards.com; facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards; 717-872-9311.

FLINCHBAUGH’S ORCHARD & FARM MARKET

110 Ducktown Road, Hellam

• When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Open Monday, Oct. 9, for a “bonus picking day.” PYO apples runs through Oct. 28.

• Details: Purchase a small bag (approximately 7-8 pounds) for $9, a medium bag (12-15 pounds) for $15, or a large bag (25+ pounds) for $25. In order to access the pick-your-own orchards, all guests must take an approximately 10 minute wagon ride.

• Info: For updates: flinchbaughsorchard.com; facebook.com/FlinchbaughsOrchard; 717- 252-2540.

KAUFFMAN ORCHARDS

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand

• When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

• Details: $18 per peck, $32 per half bushel

• Info: For updates: 717-768-0050 (The phone number for Kauffman’s u-pick hotline, offering updated crop information, weather cancellations, etc.); kauffman.farm.

MAPLE LAWN FARMS

2885 New Park Road, New Park, York County.

• When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays. (Orchards clear one hour before closing.)

• Details: $28 per half bushel, $24 per half bushel when you pick two or more.

• Info: For updates: maplelawnfarms.com; facebook.com/maplelawnfarms; 1-866-U-PICK-FUN.

MASONIC VILLAGE FARM MARKET

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown

• When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

• Details: $25 per half bushel box, $15 per peck-sized box. On Thursdays and Fridays, you must first stop at the Masonic Village Farm Market, but you may head directly to the orchard on Saturdays and Sundays.

• For updates: mvfarmmarket.com; 717- 361-4520.

SUNHIGH ORCHARD

3617 Limestone Road, Parkesburg, Chester County

• When: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

• Details: $11 per peck; $17 per half bushel

• For updates: sunhighorchard.farm; facebook.com/SunhighOrchard; (484) 909-3323.

SUSQUEHANNA ORCHARDS

560 Orchard Road, Delta, York County

• When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

• Details: $22 per half bushel; five or more half bushels are $20 each; 10 or more half bushels are $18 each. Small, hand-held “kiddie” bags cost $5 each. Baskets and pull-along wagons are provided.

• Info: For updates: susquehannaorchards.com; facebook.com/susquehannaorchards; 717-852-5839.

WEAVER’S ORCHARD

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

• When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays.

• Details: Prepaid containers must be purchased at Weaver’s (either during your visit or brought along from a previous year); guests may not bring their own containers from home. Each adult (ages 16+) must have a Weaver’s wristband to be admitted into the u-pick fields. $24 per peck (three wristbands), $42 per half bushel (six wristbands), $39 each when you purchase four or more half bushels.

• Info: For updates: weaversorchard.com; 610-856-7300.