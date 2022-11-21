The “final girl” horror movie trope is the “last character alive to confront the killer…and she is usually the most intelligent, resourceful and often brunette,” as defined by the pop culture website tvtropes.com.

The description fits Blayre Wright of Manheim, who won season eight of the Food Network’s horror-themed “Halloween Baking Championship” competition.

After outlasting 11 other bakers from all parts of the country over the course of eight intense episodes, Wright, 32, was crowned the champion during the finale, which aired Oct. 31. She won a trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in the United States and some spending money (though Wright says she isn’t permitted to divulge the amount).

Haunted hotels was the competitive baking show’s theme this season; each episode featured two baking challenges dubbed “The Thriller” and “The Killer,” with at least one competitor eliminated per episode. The show, hosted by comedian and TV personality John Henson, featured a panel of expert judges made up of perennial Food Network personas Stephanie Boswell, Zac Young and Carla Hall.

“John kept us laughing every second he spent on set with us,” Wright wrote in an email. “Carla, Zac and Stephanie gave a ton of thorough, helpful feedback and I really tried to apply their notes to every bake. They really wanted us to succeed.”

Wright first announced her appearance on the show with an Instagram post in late August.

“I grew up watching the Food Network with my Grandmother Loretta,” Wright wrote in the post. “This moment has allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream.”

If simply appearing on the Food Network was a dream come true, winning the entire competition was the icing on the cake.

“Hearing my name called as the winner of the show was absolutely surreal,” Wright said. “I went into this experience purely to enjoy the ride and to push myself, and I kept that as the goal as each challenge progressed. I had no clue that I would walk away with the title of Halloween Baking Champion!”

The thriller

Wright grew up in the Landisville area and graduated from Hempfield High School in 2009. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Baking and Pastry Arts Management from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where she met her husband Brandon.

The couple lives in Manheim Borough with their two cats, Poppy and Persimmon.

Wright owns and operates a private wedding cake studio in Manheim called Flouretta Sweet, which is named in honor of her two grandmothers: Flora and Loretta.

“My grandmother Flora passed away a few months ago, but she was so proud to be part of my business,” Wright said during the premier of the show while talking about her family. “I want to win this thing for them.”

She opened Flouretta Sweet in 2016 and was ready to start baking full time in 2019. That year she booked cakes for 14 weddings – this year she has 54.

“The response from past and current clients, fellow wedding vendors, local business owners, friends, family, and just fans in general has been amazing,” Wright said. “I have felt so loved, supported and I'm so thrilled that people have gotten to see my skills beyond wedding cakes.”

Wright applied to be a contestant on “Halloween Baking Championship” in early 2022 and went through several rounds of interviews, which included making baked goods to present to producers. In the spring, she learned she was accepted to be part of the season eight cast. She set about knocking the cobwebs from any baking techniques she hadn’t done in a while; then, it was time to shoot. Filming took place in Tennessee, and since Wright ended up winning the competition, she was on location for several weeks.

“The schedule was very busy, between baking, interviews and judging, but the time passed quickly because the cast was able to hang out together during any down time we had,” Wright said.

Wright’s appearance was the first time she was on TV.

“Somehow, I felt very comfortable baking in front of the camera,” Wright said. “I was a theater kid in high school, so I know how to turn it on and put on a show, but the best part is that I was genuinely having fun too.”

Avoiding stage fright was one thing, but rising to the occasion and making great baked goods on a TV set was another. But Wright had a strategy there, too.

“I made myself a list at the start of every bake and tried to operate as if I had a last-minute client,” Wright said. “I'm very comfortable under pressure, so the environment, albeit stressful, wasn't unfamiliar to me.”

The killer

Wright emerged as an early favorite by winning a “Thriller” challenge for her croquembouche -- a french puff pastry-based dessert – in the second episode and consistently impressing the judges with her flavors, textures and ability to tell a story through her creative decorations.

But during the seventh episode, Wright received a scare when she barely avoided a trip to the show’s mysterious “13th floor” where eliminated contestants were banished. Wright uncharacteristically struggled with her eclairs and then had problems during “The Killer” challenge with her entremets -- small cakes made with layers of cream and fruit and covered with glaze. At the end of the episode, she was on the chopping block and barely survived. But she bounced back with strong performances in the final episodes.

“Entremets are a very technically challenging dessert, and to have to produce three in a two-hour time span is extremely difficult,” Wright said. “I hadn't made them since culinary school, but I'm still very proud of the entremets I presented on the show.”

In the end, the wedding cake baker seemed destined to prevail.

The final “Killer” challenge of the season was made for her. In the final challenge of the season finale, the remaining contestants were tasked with creating a three-tiered black wedding cake.

“Wedding cakes are what I do day-in and day-out,” Wright said. “I knew what I could get done in a five hour time span. I felt super comfortable and just wanted to use the time to show as many skills as possible. It was also just bittersweet and fun to bake alongside the other three finalists for one last hurrah.”

Wright said it was satisfying to be able to show off her baking skills on TV, but that she really hoped the camaraderie and friendship between the bakers would come through on the final cut. The cast keeps in contact with a group chat, Wright said.

“I walked into the competition expecting people to be very cutthroat, but what I found was the most welcoming and diversely talented group of people ever,” Wright said. “We really supported one another on and off camera and they are truly a second family.”

Wright is excited to visit some of the country’s most haunted hotels, but she has lots of work to do to get ready for the 2023 wedding season. She’s got her sights on other goals, too.

“I'm looking forward to creating and designing wedding cakes for all of my 2023 couples, which keeps me busy all year round,” Wright said. “I'd love to continue to expand my business to new markets and would love to teach and mentor other cake designers to find their own unique style and confidently run their businesses.”

“Halloween Baking Championship” is available to stream on Discovery+.

Blayre Wright's Flourless Hazelnut Chocolate Cake Makes one 8-inch round cake. Blayre Wright, winner of Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, has a recipe just in time for your holiday baking season. Wright offers her flourless hazelnut chocolate cake which she baked for the judges in the elimination challenge of episode 4. The challenge on the show had bakers creating smashable desserts that broke open to reveal a surprise inside. “I topped the flourless cake with a panna cotta and a raspberry gelee that looked like a bloody eyeball, and hid it inside a chocolate shell,” Wright wrote in an email. “This recipe, however, can also be the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving or holiday table -- minus the eyeballs! It's quick to make, doesn't require a mixer, and can be flavored to suit your liking. It's also gluten free, which makes it a great option for guests with gluten allergies or those looking for a great Passover dessert.” Ingredients: For the Flourless Cake: 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate

1 stick (1/2 cup) salted butter

1/3 cup chocolate hazelnut spread (this can be omitted if there is a nut allergy)

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1/3 cup coffee (you can also substitute stout beer or a liquor of your choice if you prefer)

1/2 cup cocoa powder

For the Whipped Cream (optional):

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 Tablespoons granulated sugar Directions: 1. Preheat your oven to 375 F. 2. Line the bottom of an 8-inch cake pan (2-inch deep or more is fine; an 8-inch springform pan will also work for this recipe) with a parchment paper circle and spray the bottom and sides liberally with non-stick cooking spray. 3. Place your semisweet chocolate, butter, and hazelnut spread in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until the mixture has melted and combined, 4. In a separate bowl, combine your sugar, eggs, and coffee, whisking to combine. 5. Pour your coffee egg mixture into the melted chocolate mixture and stir to combine. 6. Sift your cocoa powder on top of the cake batter and fold in with a spatula until the cocoa is incorporated. 7. Pour the batter into your prepared cake pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cake has formed a dry, crackly skin on top. You'll know when it's baked when a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, but the cake still has a slight wiggle to it (look for a wiggle like a Jell-O mold, not like wet liquidy batter). 8. Keep the cake in the cake pan and let it cool in the fridge for several hours so it's easier to remove. When it's time to unmold, run a knife around the edge of the cake and flip the cake pan over to shake it loose. It will take some patience but it will come out, don't worry (it's a very sturdy cake and will be fine if unmolding it cold). Peel the parchment off the bottom, flip it right side up and place on a cake plate. *If using a springform pan, simply run a knife around the edge of the cake, release the sides of the pan, and serve* 9. Serve the cake slightly chilled or just at room temperature. For the whipped cream topping, whip your heavy whipping cream and sugar until soft peaks form. You can artfully spread this on top of the entire cake or serve it on the side! Feel free to add some additional hazelnut spread, sprinkles, cocoa powder, or any other garnishes of your choosing and enjoy! Note: This cake can easily be made ahead of time (minus the whipped cream), wrapped in plastic and frozen. Thaw it in your fridge for several hours or overnight before serving.