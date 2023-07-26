Grocery is a Lancaster-based BYOB dinner pop-up. At these limited-ticket events, chefs set up shop in a temporary workspace to share thoughtfully curated menus.

Pop-up dinners have been, well, popping up in big cities for several years. With Grocery, creators Jeff Grey and Katie Brown aim to fill what they see as a gap in Lancaster’s food scene.

In their first go-around in Grey and Brown’s own backyard in Lancaster in June, guests enjoyed five courses of elevated cuisine.

By day, Brown works at an advertising company; Grey is a Lancaster mail carrier and former restaurant sous chef having worked at establishments like Bridgeport Brewing Company in Portland, Oregon, as well as Plough and The Exchange here in Lancaster. Both grew up in Pennsylvania outside of Lancaster.

“I missed cooking a lot,” he says. But, “it’s not a lifestyle I want to jump back into full time.”

That’s where Grocery’s monthly ticketed dinners come into play. While the menu will change for every event, the creativity of the first selection of courses may give folks a hint of what culinary attitude they can expect in the future. The first menu featured a Korean-style dried squid marinated in gochujang as an amuse-bouche; chilled carrot soup with buttermilk and a pecan gremolata; goat cheese mousse with flaxseed crackers, trout roe and smoked honey; seared duck breast with strawberry black garlic chutney, peanut cream sauce and green apple asparagus salad; and pavlova with citrus and lime curd.

The entirety of the first dinner’s menu was gluten free. Guests have the chance to inform the hosts of dietary restrictions upon booking their seat.

That’s exactly what one guest, Britt Mumma, did. As a vegetarian, she was still able to enjoy her own rotation of courses, including a broccolini amuse-bouche and lion’s mane mushroom steak braised in miso and butter over spring pea risotto with sauce americaine.

For those without dietary restrictions, Grey and Brown encourage guests to be open-minded about what they’re eating. While they advertised the menu for the first pop-up, they may make it a surprise in the future. Brown says, “Jeff is a wonderful cook, is very creative and is a master of putting different flavors together. I would love for other people to be able to experience that.”

Scoring a seat

Events are limited to about 10 or so guests. So, how does one score a seat at these exclusive dinners?

While the tickets aren’t always easy to get, guests of the first Grocery pop-up say they’re worth it. A seat costs $85 and includes everything, and the best way to stay tuned for tickets is by following them on Instagram @grocery_lanc. The monthly dinners are open to the public on a first-come-first-served basis, but privately hosted events are also an option. Mumma plans to hire Grocery to cater an upcoming family event.

“Jeff is such a talented chef that it could be stale bread and he’d find a way to make it delicious,” Mumma says.

Brown’s role involves coordinating a lot of the event details, taking care of emails, decorating, prepping and helping to serve each course and photographing the dishes for marketing purposes.

For Grocery, it’s as much about the community as it is about the food. Seated at a single table with a small group, you’re entering an evening driven by new experiences and unexpected conversations.

“It’s not for people that are afraid of taking a chance,” Grey says.

Or maybe if you are, it’s the perfect opportunity to get over that fear.

“During the dinner, one of his neighbors walked up and gave us cherries from his cherry tree,” Mumma says. “I think a lot of people live isolated. It’s these cool small-town events that are centered around important things like food and family that allow you to make those loose connections.”

For Brown and Grey, the inspiration for Grocery stemmed from an April visit to a so-called secret supper club called The Darkroom, an eight-seat, seven-course dinner by Chef Nicholas Tran in Manhattan. However, it’s not their first experience with culinary events of this kind. Grey hosted a pop-up event called Junkmail Kitchen last year with a fellow Lancaster mailman. Junkmail was a pizza yard sale of sorts, also located in his backyard. In his experimental fashion, he rebranded to Junkmail Kitchen, hosting a handful of 30-person dinners at a warehouse space in downtown Lancaster that allowed him to try other dishes beyond just pizza.

“What we were doing was really delicious, but I wanted to do five courses of elevated cuisine in one shot,” Grey says.

For Grocery’s latest dinner, which took place on July 23, they partnered with Alex Wenger of The Field’s Edge Research Farm in Lancaster, who provided fresh produce ingredients for the meal and served as the guest of honor.

Brown and Grey are open to more partnerships, including other hosting locations. They’re also available to hire for catering private events. After all, their personal kitchen has already transformed into a commercialized space.

“We have a storage rack full of dishes and glasses, and a whole dedicated pop-up section,” Grey says.

And with Grey’s passion, he can make something happen in a flash; he prepped for the first Grocery pop-up for about 20 hours.