New Holland Community Park is going to smell mighty fine on Aug. 26 and 27.

That’s because 48 grill masters from seven states will try to smoke the competition at the New Holland Summer Fest PA State Championship Bar-B-Q Cook-Off. This is the 22nd year for the New Holland Summer Fest, which is certified by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the world’s largest organization of barbecue and grilling enthusiasts.

Competing grillers hail from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Barbecue teams — names like 50 Shades of Pork, Uncle Pig’s Barbecue Pit and Weekend Smokers — will exhibit their grilling skills to take home trophies and cash. Registration for competitors closed on Aug. 1.

IF YOU GO What: New Holland Summer Fest. Where: New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland. When: Gates open 10 a.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost: Free admission for noncompetitors. More info: gsfr39.net/summerfest or facebook.com/NHsummerfest.

One of those competitors will be Frank Tobias of Reinholds, who describes himself as a devoted backyard chef. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue manager of corporate taxes is a true grill master.

This is the second year his team Butchie’s Backyard BBQ will participate in the event. His team includes wife, Karen; best friend, Mark Nuding; and 3-year-old grandson, Ryker. The team’s name comes from a nickname given to Tobias.

“I’d really love to win a trophy,” he says with a grin. He’s armed with a new pellet smoker and a few recipe tweaks in hopes that will be the special sauce.

Though he will compete in all four required categories — beef brisket, pork, chicken and pork ribs — Tobias says pork ribs are his specialty and favorite to grill.

Tobias has competed at Kansas City Barbeque Society competitions in Delaware, New Jersey and York County; his ribs captured second place at the event in York County.

“The best part of the competition isn’t the cash prizes, but the camaraderie and sharing with other competitors,” he says.

Tobias has high praise for event organizers and for the community park, which he believes is one of the best barbecue competition venues.

It’s not cheap for participants like Tobias. Between the $275 entrance fee, the price of meat and travel costs, a participant can easily spend $600 to $1,000 or more to compete.

But, they could also take home a pretty penny, too.

Awards in the steak cook-off competition range from $50 to $1,000. Winners in the main barbecue category take home trophies and cash prizes from $60 to $500. Grand champion and reserve champion winners get trophies along with prize payouts of $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

Nate Martin was just 10 when he began competing at the Summer Fest Kids Q, where he captured the title of reserve grand champion twice. Today, at age 31, the Lancaster city DMV supervisor continues his passion as a barbecue afficionado. His team, Squeelin ‘N’ Wheelin, includes his wife, Katie, 11-year-old son ,Owen, 8-year-old daughter, Jacey, and friend Brendon Harnish.

Along with being a competitor, Martin, a former Garden Spot Fire Rescue firefighter, currently serves on the event committee.

The New Holland resident competes in the required categories plus all the others, which include sausage, chef’s choice, whole hog and steak. Martin has won multiple awards over the years, but his pork ribs have garnered the most prizes.

A year-round griller, Martin competes at other Kansas City Barbeque Society events during the year. He’s competed in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Texas and North Carolina.

Like Tobias, he competes not for the money, but for the love of barbecue. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a fire in his belly, though.

“My goal this year is to win the whole hog competition ... and have fun,” Martin says with a laugh.

The two-day event includes food vendors serving barbecue chicken dinners, musical entertainment and a raffle for a $1,200 smoker from Lancaster BBQ Supply. Raffle tickets are $5 each.

Key sponsors include Lancaster BBQ Supply, Meadow Creek Barbecue Supply and New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc.

The free community event benefits Garden Spot Fire Rescue and the park. For more information, visit gsfr39.net/Summerfest.