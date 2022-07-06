There are few places where scarfing down an ice cream cone or eating a sub sandwich at 8 a.m. are both acceptable. Green Dragon is one of them.

Operating since 1932, Green Dragon Farmers Market sits on 60 acres of land in Ephrata. (The market celebrated its 90th anniversary earlier this year.)

The market, at 955 N. State St., Ephrata, is open only on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it gets busy fast. While you can definitely find your fair share of kitschy flea market bargains, you can also get a taste of the unique flavor of Lancaster County. With dozens of fresh fruit and vegetable stands, as well as various ready-made sandwiches, pastries and everything in between, Green Dragon has no shortage of options.

Not sure where to start? Here are nine food vendors to visit at Green Dragon Farmers Market.

King's Fresh Meats and Produce

There are three King’s market stands in Green Dragon, and they all share the same ownership. King’s Fresh Meats sells burger patties, specialty sausages, bacon, nearly every cut of meat imaginable and scrapple, a Pennsylvania Dutch staple. There are also deli meats and cheeses, including cream cheeses with flavor options from sundried tomato to bacon horseradish. Next door is its produce stand, and in the summer, most of the produce offered is locally grown. In addition to a variety of fruits and vegetables, the stand offers fresh fruit smoothies. The third King’s stand is a dried fruits and nuts stand.

Worth trying: Strawberry cream cheese.

Sunnyside Pastries

Sunnyside Pastries has operated a bakery stand at Green Dragon since 1993. Sunnyside Pastries has a main store in East Earl and a stand at Leesport Farmers Market in Berks County. With three stands in Green Dragon that always have a line, Sunnyside Pastries is a popular spot. Two of their stands focus on doughnuts and Danishes, including cherry, blueberry, lemon and cheese Danishes. One customer said she came back for more because they were the “best cheese Danishes” she had ever had. The shop also sells doughnuts with flavors such as mocha, peanut butter cup and mint chocolate, as well as maple bacon long johns. Other pastries include sticky buns, cinnamon raisin bread, whoopie pies of all flavors, apple dumplings and, of course, shoofly pies. They even carry cake-size whoopie pies if you’re looking to feed a crowd.

Worth trying: Chocolate bear claw.

Roseanne's Stuffed Pretzels

Roseanne’s takes the Pennsylvania Dutch soft pretzel to a whole new level. Soft pretzels are a classic farmers market snack. At Roseanne’s Stuffed Pretzels, you can find the usual, albeit giant, soft pretzel or hot dog-wrapped pretzel, but you can also get a chicken cordon bleu-stuffed pretzel, a crowd favorite. Other varieties include steak and cheese, bacon burger, brisket, pork barbecue and ham and cheese soft pretzels. If you arrive early in the morning and don’t think a lunchtime stuffed pretzel sounds appetizing, Roseanne’s also has a breakfast-inspired pretzel stuffed with bacon, egg and cheese.

Worth trying: Bacon, egg and cheese stuffed pretzel.

Rhoda's Bread

Rhoda’s Bread’s apple fritters are a favorite at Green Dragon. Sold with and without raisins, the apple fritters are roughly the size of a human head. Rhoda’s Bread also sells enormous long johns, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and monkey bread. In addition to a variety of sweets, Rhoda’s Bread also has white, wheat and other types of bread loaves.

Worth trying: Classic apple fritter.

Raub's Subs

Another stand with multiple locations throughout Green Dragon, Raub’s Subs is impossible to miss. Even if you prefer to call these sandwiches hoagies, Raub’s Subs is a must stop while in Green Dragon. While the stand also serves tacos, ice cream floats, slushies and salads, some consider their sandwiches to be some of the best in the county. Most of Raub’s deli meats and cheeses come from local butchers and companies and are sliced on location. Options include hot subs, melts and classic cold cut subs.

Worth trying: Italian sub.

The Poppin' Shop

It is not unusual to see other Green Dragon shoppers carrying around massive bags of popcorn. Chances are, they got them from The Poppin’ Shop. The stand offers the usual kettle, caramel, butter and cheddar popcorn varieties. But other flavors take popcorn up a notch, like sour cream and onion, ranch, caramel nut and cheesy crab. If the pesky popcorn kernels put you off all varieties of the sweet and salty snack, The Poppin’ Shop also sells other pretzels, including chili lime, cucumber lime, honey mustard, and cheddar and sour cream varieties. There are also chocolate popcorn trays, cotton candy and, a farmers market essential, fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Worth trying: Sour cream and onion popcorn.

Peter Piper's PA Pickles

“Go green, eat a pickle” reads a sign at Peter Piper’s Pickle stand. Craft pickles are a thing, and many farmers markets include a specialty pickle stand. Green Dragon is no different. With 17 varieties, Peter Piper’s Pickles offers a flavor for every pickle lover. Conveniently, the stand ranks the pickles on a scale of not hot, little hot, hot and very hot, so customers can choose the amount of heat that’s right for them. If a customer is still overwhelmed by the pickle options, Peter Piper’s Pickles is known to offer samples. Popular flavors include dill, hot garlic, horseradish and ranch, among others.

Worth trying: Horseradish pickles.

Hallelujah Hives

At the stand Hallelujah Hives, customers can find everything from coffee-infused honey to honey soda. Hallelujah Hives also has an array of infused honey. The stand sells fruit-infused honeys such as blackberry and peach, as well as other flavors such as coffee, chocolate and wildflower mint. The store also sells a variety of single-serve honey sticks, so patrons can try different honey flavors with less commitment. There are also drinks, including honey soda in flavors such as strawberry lemonade, lemon basil and ginger hibiscus. In addition to honey products, the stand sells maple syrup and snacks including sourdough crackers.

Worth trying: Coffee-infused honey.

Lapp Valley Farm Dairy and Ice Cream

Lapp Valley Farm has ice cream and coffee shops scattered around Green Dragon. The creamery’s homemade ice cream is a Lancaster County favorite. Its ice cream comes straight from the farm where they milk their cows. Along with the usual ice cream flavors and homemade waffle cones, the stands at Green Dragon make specialty lattes and coffee milkshakes with a shot of espresso.

Worth trying: Butter brickle ice cream in a waffle cone.