Grapes are a humble fruit. They travel in school lunchboxes, fill out charcuterie boards and are an unassuming snack to grab a handful of as you pass through the kitchen. But don’t sell these little gems short; they’re more than worthy of being the star of the show, too.

Here, our friends at Lancaster Farming gathered a few grape-centric recipes that go beyond jelly. For more food ideas and other agricultural coverage, visit lancasterfarming.com. (Note: These recipes have not been tested.)

GRAPE AND BRAN LOAF

Ingredients:

• 1 3/4 cups flour

• 3/4 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon cardamom (can substitute cinnamon)

• 3/4 cup bran cereal

• 1 cup grapes, sliced in half

• 1 egg

• 2 tablespoons oil

• 3/4 cup milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup applesauce

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a large loaf pan with butter and flour.

2. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, soda, cardamom(or cinnamon) and bran cereal. Mix well. Stir in grapes.

3. In a small mixing bowl, combine egg, oil, milk, vanilla and applesauce until well-blended.

4. Gently mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir to just combine. Batter will be lumpy. Do not overmix. Pour batter into loaf pan and bake for 45-50 minutes or until fork inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes, then remove from pan to a cooling rack. Slice when cooled.

GRAPE CHUTNEY

Makes about 4 cups.

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups maple syrup

• 1 1/2 cups grapes

• 3 medium apples, peeled and chopped

• 3/4 cup raisins

• 1/2 cup pecans

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon chopped onion

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 40 minutes or until mixture thickens. Stir frequently to avoid scorching.

Keep refrigerated.

Serve with main dishes, on muffins, in pancake and waffle batter, or heated and spooned over ice cream.

GRAPE YOGURT POPS

Ingredients:

• 2 cups vanilla yogurt

• 1 cup fresh or frozen grapes

• 1/2 cup banana slices, strawberries or raspberries

• 2-4 tablespoons honey

Directions:

1. In blender, puree yogurt and fruit until smooth. Sweeten with honey to taste. Pour mixture into a shallow container and freeze 30 minutes.

2. Transfer to blender and blend for 1 minute.

3. Pour slushy mixture into Popsicle molds or ice cube trays; insert sticks when mixture is half-frozen.

RUBY GRAPE PIE

Ingredients:

• 4 cups halved seedless red grapes (about 2 pounds)

• 2/3 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

• Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)

• 2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, combine grapes, sugar and cinnamon; toss to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes. Combine cornstarch, lemon juice and zest; stir into grape mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

2. Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom crust. Pour grape mixture into crust. Dot with butter. Place remaining crust over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges; cut slits in top. Cover edges loosely with foil.

3. Bake at 425 F for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 F; remove foil and bake 30-35 minutes longer or until the crust is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD WITH GRAPES

Ingredients:

• 4 cups cubed cooked chicken

• 1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained

• 1 cup halved seedless grapes

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

• Fresh cilantro leaves, optional

• Bibb lettuce leaves, optional

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple and grapes.

2. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and curry; pour over chicken mixture; toss to coat.

3. Cover and refrigerate until serving. If desired, top with cilantro and serve in lettuce leaves.

GRAPE SALSA

Makes 2 1/2 cups.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup grapes, halved

• 1/2 cup chopped honeydew melon

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh pineapple

• 1/2 cup Granny Smith apples, chopped

• 1/4 cup peach nectar

• 1 tablespoon chopped mint

• Mint leaves for garnish

Directions:

1. In a bowl, mix all ingredients except mint leaves. Marinate for 1 hour.

2. Serve over grilled chicken, meat or fish, and garnish with mint leaves.

GRAPE CAKE

This makes one 10-inch cake.

Ingredients:

• 1 package (18-1/2 ounces) white cake mix

• 1 envelope (2 ounces) whipped topping mix

• 4 eggs

• 1 1/2 cups cold 100% grape juice made with Concord grapes, divided

• Powdered sugar

Directions:

1. In large mixer bowl, combine cake mix, whipped topping mix, eggs and 1 cup cold grape juice. Blend until moistened. Beat 4 minutes at medium speed.

2. Pour into greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes or until cake tests done.

3. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Turn out onto wire rack.

4. Using metal skewer or straw, poke holes in surface of cake. Carefully spoon remaining 1/2 cup grape juice onto cake until it is absorbed.

5. Cool cake. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

GRAPE SYRUP

Ingredients:

• 2 cups grapes

• 2/3 cup sugar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• Dash of cider vinegar

Directions:

1. Heat grapes in a nonreactive pan (or microwave) until just before boiling. Let sit for 15-20 minutes to extract pigments from skins. Put through a sieve or cheesecloth to extract juice.

2. Mix juice with sugar and cornstarch. Heat until boiling point and simmer until clear and thickened. Remove from heat and add vinegar.

3. Serve warm. Syrup can be refrigerated and rewarmed in microwave.