It’s opening day for the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season and the starting lineup has some changes for Lancaster County cookie fans.

Girl Scouts will sell Caramel deLites instead of Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties instead of Tagalongs and Peanut Butter Sandwiches instead of Do-si-dos.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania switched bakers and for the first time will sell cookies from ABC Bakers this winter. The move brings three new cookies to the area and has benefits for Girl Scouts.

No matter the type of cookie, the program helps girls manage money and practice people skills, says Jessica Mislinski, the local council’s director of product program and retail, in an email. Cookie money also funds educational field trips and community service projects.

Switching from Little Brownie Bakers to ABC Bakers allows troops to earn more per cookie box, Mislinksi says. ABC also has a distribution center in the middle of the council’s 30-county area and gives girls around-the-clock tech support for its digital cookie management system.

Plus, cookie sellers will be able to offer Toast-Yay!, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Lemonades, new options for Lancaster County.

Thin Mints, Adventurefuls and Trefoils will still be available. While they have same name, regardless of baker, cookie purists have documented the differences in taste, texture, flavor and color online.

To see the difference, cookie sales start today and continue through March 19. Order directly from a girl scout. Starting Feb. 17, order online from a local troop online at the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Starting Feb. 24, order at in-person cookie booths. Cookies are $5 per box.

Contact the local council at MemberServices@gshpa.org or 1-800-692-7816 to find a local cookie seller.

The year’s new cookie, Raspberry Rally, a raspberry version of Thin Mints, is only available online.