If you've been hankering for a pick-me-up amid the post-holiday doldrums, never fear: Girl Scout cookies are here.

And there's a new chocolate-caramel cookie to get excited about.

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania — the regional council that includes Lancaster County — kicked off cookie-selling season Thursday, Jan. 6, with a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls to entice hungry cookie monsters.

Adventurefuls are described as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt," according to a news release.

The new cookie, along with old favorites like Thin Mints and shortbread Trefoils, are available for order through individual Girl Scouts and their Digital Cookie Platform. Girl Scouts you know can send you a link to their personal sales page.

Contacted by phone, a service representative at the local council said cookies are selling for $5 per box.

If you don't know a Girl Scout from whom to order cookies, you can contact the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania council at 800-692-7816 and tell them what county you live in; they'll connect you with someone in your area who can sell you cookies. You can also send an email to memberservices@gshpa.org.

Again this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts will be able to sell cookies using contact-free payment and delivery methods, the Girl Scout council said.

According to the cookie-selling schedule on the council's website, the initial ordering period ends Feb. 6, and cookies will be delivered Feb. 26 through March 4. Cookies will be available for direct sales at cookie booths in the next few weeks; Girl Scouts generally have tables set up outside stores and shopping centers.

You can text the word "COOKIES" to 59618, or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app from your app store, to get information on cookie sale dates and locations.

Visit lanc.news/GSCookies22 to learn about the available flavors, and which types are gluten free or vegan. Girl Scout cookies are produced by two different bakeries that, in some cases, give different names to the same cookies; Lancaster County is served by Little Brownie Bakers.

In addition to Adventurefuls, Thin Mints and Trefoils, cookies available in this area this year include caramel-coconut-chocolate Samoas, chocolate-peanut butter Tagalongs; peanut butter-and-oatmeal Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups (embossed with such message as "I'm strong" and "I'm a leader"), Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S'mores.

Girls Scouts have been selling cookies for more than 100 years. The program helps Scouts develop business and people skills, such as goal-setting and money management. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program stays with the local council and its troops.