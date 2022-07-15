Let’s get straight to the pint: there are many ways to get your ice cream fix Sunday for National Ice Cream Day.

In 1984, Ronald Reagan designated National Ice Cream Day as a national holiday to be celebrated the third Sunday of July. Since then, ice cream shops have been scooping out deals to celebrate the sweet holiday each year.

Here are 6 places offering deals for National Ice Cream Day. For chain establishments, it’s best to check with your specific location before going.

SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND GRILLE

312 Primrose Lane, Mountville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Scoops Ice Cream and Grille will offer $1 scoops all day Sunday. Customers may choose out of 24 hand-dipped ice cream flavors or soft serve.

BASKIN-ROBBINS

2055 North Reading Road, Denver

Hours: Open 24/7

Details: Baskin-Robbins will offer $5 off a purchase of $15 or more beginning Sunday through July 23. To take advantage of this offer, you will need the Baskin-Robbins mobile app. For mobile orders, use code BECOOLER at checkout. If purchasing in store, scan the coupon code on your Baskin-Robbins mobile app.

BURGER KING

Burger King has 16 Lancaster County locations; for more information see bk.com.

Hours: Vary by location.

Details: Burger King will offer a free vanilla soft serve to customers who sign up in their Rewards Club app and make a purchase of at least $1.

DAIRY QUEEN

1935 Columbia Ave.

1624 Lancaster Ave., Columbia

181 S. Reading Road, Ephrata

Hours: Vary by location; for more information see dairyqueen.com

Details: Dairy Queen customers will get $1 off any Dipped Cone (excluding kids cones). This deal is available through the DQ app.

FRIENDLYS

1521 Oregon Pike

578 Centerville Road

2150 Lincoln Highway E

Hours: Vary by location; for more information see friendlysrestaurants.com.

Details: Friendly’s is offering customers who are a part of their Sweet Rewards club a coupon for a free medium Fribble, Friendly’s extra creamy and thick milkshake, on July 18. The coupon will be redeemable until July 30. To sign up, download Friendly’s mobile app.

WHOLE FOODS

1563 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Through July 19, Whole Foods offers 25% off ice cream and frozen novelties. Amazon Prime members will save an extra 10%. Additionally, Whole Foods worked with model Camila Alves McConaughey (who’s married to actor Matthew McConaughey) to develop a taco-inspired ice cream to celebrate her Latin roots and National Ice Cream Day.

OTHER ICE CREAM NEWS

“Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail” continues for a fifth year in 2022, celebrating businesses throughout the state. Three Lancaster County creameries on the route: Fox Meadows Creamery, Lapp Valley Farm and The Milkhouse at Oregon Dairy. Guests can virtually check in to stops on the trail using the digital passport which can be downloaded to your mobile phone. Those who visit at least 10 of the 30 creameries, you will receive a stainless steel ice cream scoop. Read more at lanc.news/icecream22.